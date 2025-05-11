The Kansas City Chiefs will enter the 2025 campaign looking for revenge after they came up short in Super Bowl 59 against the Philadelphia Eagles. While the Chiefs don't know their exact schedule just yet, they know who their opponents are, and given their billing as one of the top teams in the league, they will be playing in quite a few prime-time games. According to a recent report, it sounds like they will be playing in front of an international audience in Week 1.

The NFL made its first voyage to Brazil last season when the Philadelphia Eagles took down the Green Bay Packers in the second game of the season. They will be going back in 2025, with the Los Angeles Chargers being the home team for this game. And while the schedule won't be officially released until Wednesday, May 14, it sounds like their opponent will be their top AFC West rival, the Chiefs.

“The league is closing in on an agreement to have the Google-owned YouTube, distributors of the residential version of NFL Sunday Ticket, carry the Sept. 5 game in Brazil involving the Chargers as the home team,” Eric Fisher of Front Office Sports reported. “The deal, according to sources, will see the opening-week game from São Paulo include the Chiefs, the NFL’s top viewership draw, as the visiting team.”

Chiefs looking to open 2025 campaign with a win against the Chargers

The Chiefs may not have won the Super Bowl last year, but their run of excellence has made them the most popular team in the league. While they didn't make the trek down south last season, the NFL decided that this would be the perfect opportunity to give fans in Brazil an AFC West rivalry game between two of the top teams in the league.

Again, nothing is finalized until the schedule is officially released, but all signs point to Kansas City making their debut in Brazil on Sep. 5. Several other games figure to get revealed before the NFL unveils their full schedule, so it will be worth keeping tabs on the Chiefs to see if they will be playing in any other big contests during the 2025 regular season.