The NFL kicks off each season with a preseason matchup called the Hall of Fame Game. This year's contest has already been announced, and the matchup will take place on July 31, featuring the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions.

Reports indicate that the Chargers and Lions will have the privilege of opening up training camp ahead of the rest of the league due to participating in the Hall of Fame Game, according to NFL insider Albert Breer. Antonio Gates, who played for the Chargers from 2003 to 2018, is a part of the 2025 NFL Hall of Fame class.

“The NFL announces that the Chargers and Lions will play in the Hall of Fame game in Canton on July 31, which also means those two teams will get the chance to open camp ahead of everyone else. Chargers legend Antonio Gates is part of the '25 Hall of Fame class.”

Gates is considered one of the best tight ends in league history. He ended his career with 955 receptions, 11,841 receiving yards, and 116 touchdowns. His 116 touchdowns are the most ever recorded by a tight end in league history. The Chargers legend also earned eight Pro Bowl selections, three First Team All-Pro selections, and was named to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team.

The 44-year-old former tight end may just be having the best time during the NFL's Hall of Fame Game. Not only did he play for the Chargers, but Gates grew up in Detroit, Michigan, which means he'll get to watch his hometown team, the Lions, play as well.

Los Angeles certainly hopes for bigger things next season. The Chargers did make the playoffs last season but suffered a 32-12 Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans. With Jim Harbaugh leading the way as head coach, the organization plans to continue building the roster to fit his specifications and potentially make a Super Bowl appearance in the near future.