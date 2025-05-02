Jim Harbaugh had one goal on his mind with the Los Angeles Chargers' 2025 NFL Draft. While most coaches intend to gear their teams toward a Super Bowl run, Harbaugh admitted his primary motivator was to set Justin Herbert up for success in his career.

The Chargers coach said he woke up ahead of the draft and suddenly got the idea to set Herbert up for a Hall of Fame career. Harbaugh acknowledged that to get to the Hall of Fame, Herbert would need to win “a couple of Super Bowls,” noting that his goal would benefit the entire team.

“I woke up the other day and said, ‘I gotta get Justin to the Hall of Fame,'” Harbaugh said on ‘The Rich Eisen Show.' “It's just one of those things where you wake up at 3:30, 4:00 in the morning. That's sometimes when your best ideas come. You kind of process that, and that would mean winning a couple of Super Bowls, and a lot of people would benefit from that, so that's a worthy goal. I think it's necessary that we get him surrounded with as many good football players to his level as possible.”

The Chargers' 2025 draft class certainly reflected Harbaugh's goal, with five of their nine selected players coming on the offensive side. Los Angeles's first two picks, running back Omarion Hampton and wide receiver Tre Harris, are expected to be immediate weapons for Herbert and the offense.

Since Harbaugh landed in Los Angeles, the Chargers have noticeably taken an offensive approach to the draft. Their two top players from the 2024 NFL Draft, Joe Alt and Ladd McConkey, have since become two of Herbert's biggest weapons.

Jim Harbaugh's clear attachment to Justin Herbert on Chargers

During his time with the Chargers, Harbaugh developed a quick affinity for Herbert and has stuck by his leader's side over the past year. His belief in the 27-year-old has never waned, calling Herbert the toughest quarterback in NFL history.

As a former quarterback, Harbaugh has been known for his work with respected signal-callers throughout his coaching career. Despite his offense's run-heavy approach, Harbaugh is credited with the success of Andrew Luck, Colin Kaepernick, and J.J. McCarthy.

While Herbert had already established himself before working with Harbaugh, his 2024 season with the esteemed coach was his most efficient. The Chargers' 11-win season in Harbaugh's first year was their most since going 12-4 in 2018.