The annual NFL schedule release took place on Wednesday night. Many teams try to create entertaining content for the release, and the Los Angeles Chargers' social media team is the gold standard in this aspect. Bears' Tyrique Stevenson caught a random stray.

Over the last few years, the Chargers have created videos with Sims, Minecraft, and Anime. The social media team has even won a Webby for their productions. This year, the Minecraft video is another hit.

At the very end of the video, the Chargers take a shot at safety Tyrique Stevenson for his infamous taunting at the end of the Bears-Commanders game, which resulted in Washington winning on a Hail Mary.

That play was one of the highlights of the season for a few reasons. The Hail Mary sparked what ended up being a historic rookie season for Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels. Stevenson took a lot of heat for the mistake but bounced back and had a solid season for the Bears. That was also the first completed Hail Mary by a rookie QB since Tim Couch did it 25 years ago.

The Chargers do not play the Chicago Bears this season, but they do take on the Washington Commanders in Week 5. We do not know why the Bolts added Stevenson into the video, but the Bolts have teased many players and teams over the years.

Here is the link to the full video. At the end, you can see NFL insiders Jordan Shultz and Ian Rapoport going at it, as well as Aaron Rodgers battling a chicken jockey. There are many different easter eggs in the video, and you have to pay attention to see them all.

The Bears are certainly a team to pay attention to for this season. They aim to stay competitive in a very tough NFC North Division featuring three playoff teams from last year.