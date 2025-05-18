The Los Angeles Chargers had a good 2024 campaign, as they made their way to the playoffs after finishing the regular season with an 11-6 record. However, the Charges' season ended with a 33-12 thrashing at the hands of the Houston Texans in their Wild Card matchup. While the front office has done a good job shoring up the team's roster this offseason, there are still holes that need to be addressed, which makes Los Angeles team worth watching on the trade market.

The Chargers made strides in 2024 behind their new head coach, Jim Harbaugh, who engineered a remarkable turnaround. However, LA released star pass rusher Joey Bosa, which was one of many departures this offseason that signaled a new direction for the franchise. The Chargers also did not re-sign cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and will likely need to replace his production.

Despite having one of the most talented quarterbacks in football, the Chargers only ranked 19th in passing yards last season. Additionally, they now have holes on the defense to fill. Tight end, cornerback, and edge rusher are the top positions of need for this team, so let's take a look at three trade targets who could help address these holes.

The Chargers have not had a tight end with over 1,000 yards since Antonio Gates accomplished the feat in 2009. Somehow, every tight end on their roster has not measured up, as Hunter Henry has come the closest in 2019 with 652 receiving yards. LA currently has Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin at the position.

Noah Fant could be a valuable option if the Chargers look to pursue a tight end who can give them better results. While the Seattle Seahawks extended Fant with a two-year deal last season, he will be a free agent after 2025. If the Seahawks stumble out of the gate, they could shed some contracts, and Fant would be the top option to trade.

Fant caught 48 passes for 500 yards and one touchdown over 14 games. No, these are not the best stats for a tight end. But Fant was also catching passes from Geno Smith, and Herbert would be a massive upgrade at the quarterback position.

The Chargers would not need to send much to acquire Fant. Ultimately, a mid-round pick would be enough to acquire him in a deal. Grabbing a tight end like Fant could also open up some opportunities for the other receivers in LA's offense and help the pass offense improve.

Greg Newsome II

The Chargers must address their lack of depth at cornerback. Yes, Donte Jackson and Cam Hart are the starters, but neither has been a true No. 1 option. LA can benefit from a new cornerback who can come in and shut down top receivers, especially when playing in the same division as the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos.

Newsome is an attractive option because he is younger and would be cheaper than Jaire Alexander and Jalen Ramsey. Significantly, he has been one of the better players on the Browns and one of the few bright spots. But if things go south for Cleveland, they could look to trade the star cornerback.

Newsome dealt with a hamstring injury, which limited him to 13 games. Still, he had 27 total tackles. Newsome also had one interception and deflected five passes. The potential is there for a lot more if he were in a scheme where he could dominate.

The Chargers could ideally send a mid-round draft pick to the Browns in exchange for Newsome. Then, they could plug him at either spot in the secondary. Adding a player of his caliber can also strengthen their defense and prevent quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes from picking them apart.

The Chargers were sixth in the NFL in sacks in 2024, displaying an exceptional ability to get to the quarterback. However, losing Bosa might create a hole in this pass rush, and it might not reach the heights it achieved in 2024. While Tuli Tuipulotu, Bud Dupree, and Khalil Mack are still on the team, this roster may need a healthy pass rusher to replace Bosa.

Trey Hendrickson is in a contract dispute with the Cincinnati Bengals. If he does not come to an agreement with Cincinnati, they may trade him to a team that is willing to pay him. Hendrickson's contract issues with the Bengals present a golden opportunity for a team that wants to nab a pass rusher to get good value on him.

Hendrickson played in all 17 games last season and delivered 17.5 sacks, which led the NFL, along with 16 quarterback hits. Furthermore, he also hurried the quarterback 46 times, pressuring them to make errant throws before they wanted to. Hendrickson was also the ultimate closer, nabbing 12.5 sacks in close games.

The verdict on Hendrickson indicates LA would need to send a first-round pick to the Bengals. If the Chargers could land Hendrickson, they would have the potential to become one of the best defenses in the NFL. Hendrickson could be the final piece that could help the playoff push.