Charissa Thompson is under fire for comments she made about her sideline reporting, but who is her boyfriend?

Charissa Thompson is a famous sports broadcaster who has worked for a variety of companies, including the Big Ten Network, Fox Sports, and ESPN. She currently is a part of the Prime Video Thursday Night Football broadcast. She has had a long and successful career as a sideline reporter and sports show host, but recently, she came under fire for claiming that she would fabricate her sideline reports. Journalists and fans alike were enraged by the unethical and plain lazy reality that Thompson confessed to on the “Pardon My Take” podcast. With Thompson in the news, it got sports fans wondering more about her personal life. In this article, we will take a closer look at her boyfriend, Steven Cundari.

Who is Steven Cundari?

Steven Cundari, Charissa Thompson's boyfriend, is a serial entrepreneur and marketing executive, according to his LinkedIn account.

Cundari is also a co-founder of Summit House, a “full-service creative marketing and advertising agency focused on hyper-growth companies and breakthrough businesses.”

In addition, Cundari had also previously founded a staffing firm. Prior to his professional life, Cundari was a Division 1 collegiate football player. He was a receiver at Georgia Southern from 2007-09. According to ESPN, Cundari had only nine career catches for 73 yards. He was a beast in the red zone, though, as three of those catches went the distance.

Cundari has had a very successful career at a young age, but he has also had success in his dating life, as Thompson is quite the catch.

Charissa Thompson and Steven Cundari's relationship

It is unknown how long Thompson and Cundari have been dating. Cundari's first Instagram post with Thompson was on Aug. 28, 2022.

Thompson has posted her boyfriend a little more frequently. Most recently, they were photographed together at a Baby2Baby event. Baby2Baby is an organization that helps young children in poverty in attaining essentials like diapers and clothing.

The organization clearly has a big impact on Thompson's life as she wrote, “[I was] left humbled and inspired by Baby 2 Baby's remarkable impact.”

While it isn't known how long Thompson and Cundari have been dating, it is known how they met. The couple were introduced to each other by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly. Thompson has been good friends with the Stafford family for years.

“The story there is that Matthew Stafford and Kelly were sick of me dating losers, and they were like ‘We have a great guy for you,' ” Thompson said.

Prior to dating Cundari, Thompson was married to Kyle Thousand in 2020. Thousand is a baseball sports agent. The pair divorced in 2022. Thompson has also dated Jay Williams, a former Chicago Bulls and Duke Blue Devils guard and one of the greatest collegiate players in recent memory.

This is everything that we know about Charissa Thompson's dating history, as well as her current relationship with Steven Cundari, but it seems that the two are going strong. We will be sure to update this article as more information comes out about their relationship. As of now, Thompson will have to deal with the repercussions that may or may not come from her comments on “Pardon My Take.”