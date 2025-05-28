The 2025 MLB season is now well underway. The majority of the league is vying for postseason spots in the hope of winning the Fall Classic come October. Some teams have struggled so much early that their World Series odds are already bleak. While the ultimate goal for teams this season is about winning the championship this year, baseball teams also have to prepare themselves for the future. Teams develop talent in their minor league systems with the hope that this farm system talent will eventually join the stars in the big leagues to create extended championship windows.

Only one team can win the World Series this year, but all 30 teams can vie for the Commissioner's Trophy for the years to come. After all, eight different teams have won a ring over the last 10 years. So, who will win each of the next 10 World Series? ChatGPT has the answer. The artificial intelligence has already picked the Atlanta Braves to win it all this year, but here are its predictions for the next decade.

2025: Atlanta Braves

ChatGPT's explanation: The Braves have one of the best cores in baseball, with Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley, Matt Olson, and Spencer Strider under long-term control. Their front office is elite at roster management and development. Barring injuries, they’re built to dominate.

Can the Braves win the 2025 World Series?: The Braves have gotten off to a surprisingly slow start in 2025. The team is below .500, but they have plenty of time to turn things around. Atlanta won only three of their first 12 games while adjusting to the loss of Max Fried, but they've already since gotten back on track.

Fried's departure hurts, but the Braves still have enough talent to win the World Series this year. Chris Sale remains an ace option, as he led baseball in ERA (2.38) and wins (18) last season en route to winning the NL Cy Young award. The team is also stacked on offense.

Riley, Olson, Marcell Ozuna, and Acuna Jr. are among the best power hitters in baseball, the latter of whom has already returned from an ACL injury that ended his season last year. Ozzie Albies, Sean Murphy, and Michael Harris can all rake, too, which gives Atlanta one of the best starting nine-man lineups in baseball. Considering the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and New York Mets big offseason spending sprees, the Braves might not be the most popular pick to win the World Series, but they certainly have a chance, especially if Acuna can return to MVP form sooner rather than later. Atlanta won the World Series as recently as 2021, and their core, for the most part, is still in its prime.

2026: Baltimore Orioles

ChatGPT's explanation: Baltimore boasts the best farm system and a wave of young talent (Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, Grayson Rodriguez, etc.) that should fully mature by 2026. If ownership spends even modestly, they’ll be deadly.

Can the Orioles win the 2026 World Series?: Coming into the season, an Orioles 2026 World Series prediction would not only not have been a surprise, but it would have been a common pick. The Orioles boasted a roster filled with young studs. They notably had the top prospect three years in a row in Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, and Jackson Holliday.

Other youngsters, such as Grayson Rodriguez, Heston Kjerstad, Jordan Westburg, and Colton Cowser, gave the Orioles what looked like a potentially stacked lineup for the next decade. Coby Mayo and Samuel Basallo were even waiting in the minor leagues to add more depth. However, the Orioles have had a disastrous season and have easily been the most disappointing team in MLB this year. Their future now doesn't look nearly as bright as it once did, as the majority of their young talent has struggled all year long. The team is notably weak when it comes to their pitching staff.

There will always be bumps in the road for young teams, so perhaps the Orioles will turn things around and get back on track as one of the up-and-coming teams in the league. As of now, though, their rebuild has seemingly been pushed back a few years, so 2026 seems like an unlikely time for the team to win the championship.

2027: Seattle Mariners

ChatGPT's explanation: The Mariners have a solid young pitching staff (Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryan Woo), and Julio Rodríguez will be in his prime. If they make the right offensive acquisitions and continue to develop prospects, they can break through.

Can the Mariners win the 2027 World Series?: The Seattle Mariners have had great pitching for a while now. What makes them scary is that the bats are catching up. In fact, the team has hit better than they've pitched so far in 2025, although that can largely be attributed to injuries in their rotation.

Cal Raleigh has been the big story so far. The catcher is having an MVP-caliber season, evidenced by his 19 home runs. Julio Rodriguez, J.P. Crawford, and Randy Arozarena give the team plenty of other big-name offensive players, too. When the pitching staff is at full strength, Bryan Woo, Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Bryce Miller, Emerson Hancock, and Logan Gilbert give the team arguably the deepest group of hurlers in baseball.

The Mariners don't rank inside of the top half of the league in payroll, but they've developed a deep team that can win the World Series. That is somewhat of a rarity for a mid-to-small market team.

2028: Los Angeles Dodgers

ChatGPT's explanation: The Dodgers have Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani under long-term contracts, and their player development pipeline never stops producing. By 2028, their next generation (e.g., Josue De Paula, Dalton Rushing) could be ready to contribute in full.

Can the Dodgers win the 2028 World Series?: The surprise here is not that ChatGPT predicts the defending champions to win another World Series in the near future, but that they weren't picked to win multiple titles within the next decade. The Los Angeles Dodgers are stacked with talent, so they should be contenders for the foreseeable future.

The team has a seemingly endless payroll, so they will likely always be willing to pay the pretty penny necessary to bring in big-name players. Their last two offseason, which saw them trade for and sign numerous superstars, serve as the proof. Despite all of the talent on the big league roster, the team always seems to have a deep farm system, too. The Dodgers will continue to bring in reinforcements through the minors or trade their youngsters for more stars.

Shohei Ohtani is the clear-cut best player in baseball, but the Dodgers roster is deep from start to finish. Mookie Betts, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott, Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Will Smith, and Freddie Freeman are just a handful of the talented players on the Dodgers roster. This team has dynasty written all over it.

2029: Chicago Cubs

ChatGPT's explanation: The Cubs have rebuilt their farm system with promising players like Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cade Horton, and Owen Caissie. Their big-market spending power combined with smart leadership under Jed Hoyer sets them up well.

Can the Cubs win the 2029 World Series?: The Chicago Cubs came into the 2025 season with a league-leading seven top 100 prospects, according to MLB.com. They have one of the best farm systems in baseball, so they are well set up for the future. The team is ready to win now as well, though.

The Cubs are in first place in the National League Central, largely thanks to the offseason trade for Kyle Tucker. Dansby Swanson, Crow-Armstrong, and Carson Kelly are all putting up big numbers, too.

Unfortunately, Justin Steele is out for the season, and Shota Imanaga is on the injured list. The team will have plenty of time for those pitchers to heal up by 2029, though, so a championship then is realistic as long as Tucker is re-signed.

2030: Texas Rangers

Article Continues Below

ChatGPT's explanation: Texas has a strong blend of star veterans and emerging talent. The 2023 title proved their model works, and prospects like Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford will be in their primes by 2030, possibly winning another ring.

Can the Rangers win the 203o World Series?: The Texas Rangers won the World Series in 2023, and then the world of baseball kind of forgot about them. The team missed the postseason in 2024, largely because a good chunk of their roster was hurt to begin last season.

The recent championship gives Rangers fans hope that more winning is to come. After all, players like Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia, Marcus Semien, and Jacob deGrom are among the best in the league.

However, not only did the Rangers miss the playoffs last year, but they've missed the postseason in every season since 2016, excluding their run to the World Series in 2023. That championship run might have been a little bit fluky, which could make a return to the Fall Classic tough to accomplish. They are below .500 in the 2025 season so far, and that aforementioned big four are all in their 30s already.

2031: New York Yankees

ChatGPT's explanation: The Yankees' financial power will always keep them in the mix. If their next wave (Jasson Domínguez, Anthony Volpe) reaches full potential and they augment with free agents, they’re due for another title by 2031.

Can the Yankees win the 2031 World Series?: The New York Yankees have won the World Series 27 times. The math alone says that they will win another title within the next decade. Their talented roster and willingness to upgrade proves that they will.

Of course, the best player on the Yankees roster is Aaron Judge. The two-time MVP is nearly batting .400 with 18 home runs this season. He is already 33 years old, though, so he might not still be tearing up the league by 2031. Likewise, Gerrit Cole is already 34 years old. There are some other young talents on the roster, as Jazz Chisholm and Cody Bellinger have yet to hit 30, and Anthony Volpe and Jasson Dominguez just recently broke into the big leagues.

Regardless of who is on the roster come 2031, though, the Yankees will be contenders, as they've been such for nearly the entirety of their existence. The best players want to play in New York, and the Yankees have the resources to make that happen.

2032: Pittsburgh Pirates

ChatGPT's explanation: This is a bold pick. But their farm system is stacked (Paul Skenes, Termarr Johnson, Bubba Chandler). If they retain core pieces and ownership commits to winning, 2032 could be their peak window. It’ll take luck and precision.

Can the Pirates win the 2032 World Series?: There isn't a lot to write home about on the Pittsburgh Pirates roster right now that would signal that they will compete for a championship any time soon, but they do have arguably the best pitcher in baseball: Paul Skenes.

The former first-overall pick is just 22 years old, so the Pirates have plenty of time to build around him. Oneil Cruz is also one of the most electrifying players in baseball.

2033: Detroit Tigers

ChatGPT's explanation: Detroit's rebuild could culminate in the early 2030s with players like Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, and Jackson Jobe maturing. If they supplement their homegrown talent with smart acquisitions, they could surprise people.

Can the Tigers win the 2033 World Series?: The Detroit Tigers made a surprise run last season, but they've proven that they are legit in 2025. There are not many big-name batters on the team, although Torkelson is starting to become one, but the team finds ways to win games. They also have Tarik Skubal, who has come out of nowhere over the last few seasons to become one of the best pitchers in baseball.

2034: San Diego Padres

ChatGPT's explanation: Despite turmoil, the Padres have invested heavily in talent and infrastructure. If they maintain Soto or rebuild around young talent like Jackson Merrill, they could ride a late-decade surge to a championship.

Can the Padres win the 2034 World Series?: For starters, ChatGPT was under the impression that Juan Soto still plays for the San Diego Padres. The star outfielder has played for two different teams since his time in San Diego, and he now suits up for the New York Mets.

Soto is just one of many stars who have come and gone from the Padres organization in recent years. Snell and Josh Hader have been brought in and since departed from the team, too. That doesn't mean that there isn't enough big-name talent in San Diego, though. Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts, and Manny Machado have long been superstars, and Jackson Merrill is developing into one. However, those players will all be past their primes by the time 2034 roles around. The Padres have the talent to win a championship, but it is more likely to occur sooner rather than later.