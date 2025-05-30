May 30, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET

A new month is here, so Apple TV+ has new titles coming in June 2025.

Sydney Sweeney's new movie is one of the highlights. She stars in Echo Valley alongside Julianne Moore. They play a struggling mother-daughter duo whose situation takes a turn for the worst after Claire (Sweeney) shows up at Kate's (Moore) house covered in blood.

Another big premiere happening this month is the new sports comedy series Stick, starring Owen Wilson. He plays a washed-up pro golfer who latches onto a rising star.

Wilson leads the series, which was created by Jason Keller. Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, and Judy Greer also star in it. Timothy Olyphant and Ryan Kiera Armstrong will have guest roles in the series as well.

F1 drives into theaters as well

Additionally, the new F1 movie is going to be released by Apple. However, it will premiere in theaters before being available to stream on Apple TV+. A streaming release date has not been revealed, but if past blockbusters like Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon are any indication, it may be a while.

The upcoming F1 movie stars Brad Pitt and Damson Idris. After a Formula One driver named Sonny Hayes (Pitt) gets into a scary crash, he comes out of retirement to mentor a prodigy named Joshua “Noah” Pearce (Idris) for the Apex Grand Prix team.

F1 was directed by Joseph Kosinski, who previously made Top Gun: Maverick. The script was penned by Ehren Kruger, who received a story credit along with Kosinski.

The ensemble features other A-listers like Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Shea Whigham, and Javier Bardem. Several Formula One drivers, such as Lewis Hamilton, will appear in it as well.

Warner Bros and Apple Original Films will distribute F1. It will be released in theaters on June 27, 2025, before eventually coming to Apple TV+.

Full list of titles coming to Apple TV+ in June 2025

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Apple TV+ in June 2025.

Wednesday, June 4

Stick (Three-episode series premiere)

Wednesday, June 11

Stick (Episode 4)

Friday, June 13

Echo Valley

Not a Box (Series premiere)

Wednesday, June 18

The Buccaneers (Season 2 premiere)

Stick (Episode 5)

Monday, June 23

Easy Money: The Charles Ponzi Story (Apple Original Podcast)

Wednesday, June 25

The Buccaneers (Season 2, Episode 2)

Stick (Episode 6)

Friday, June 27

Smoke (Two-episode series premiere)

Smoke (Two-episode series premiere)