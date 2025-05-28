In the modern NBA, witnessing a three-peat has been nearly impossible. In fact, the last two times it happened, Michael Jordan was still playing and the Los Angeles Lakers still had Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. The closest teams to ever accomplish the feat were the Miami Heat from 2011 to 2012 and the Golden State Warriors from 2017 to 2018.

Winning a championship is already difficult in itself. However, mounting a dynasty is a different animal altogether. Here is a look at the 10 NBA teams who could achieve the next three-peat.

Check out the gallery.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder are heavy favorites to win the championship this year. After taking the top seed in the West, they've obliterated just about all of their playoff opponents, as the Thunder are one game away from booking a spot in the 2025 NBA Finals.

But to make matters more interesting, aside from having newly crowned NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the rest of the roster is deep and young enough for several more years. As a result, a three-peat should be a huge possibility.

Indiana Pacers

Another hot team in the playoffs is the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers have pretty much shocked everyone by going all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals after dispatching the Milwaukee Bucks and the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. Led by Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, Indiana does have the youth and depth to contend for several more seasons and are now one win away from advancing to the NBA Finals.

In fact, they're not even beyond the luxury tax, and a deep playoff run is pretty impressive. There's no question that the Pacers will be contending for now and the future. The franchise was a dynasty back in the ABA, and with their current roster construction, they could finally replicate that in the NBA.

Denver Nuggets

For as long as Nikola Jokic is the face of the Denver Nuggets, the team is surely going to contend for the years to come. The three-time NBA MVP is fresh off another stellar season, and he isn't slowing down anytime soon. It wasn't long ago when Jokic led Denver to its first NBA title in 2023. With the Joker remaining hungry to win more gold, it won't be a surprise if the Nuggets can kick off a dynasty down the road, especially when the front office makes the right moves to surround their Serbian superstar.

Boston Celtics

After capturing the record-breaking 18th NBA championship banner, there was chatter around the league that the Boston Celtics were expected to form a dynasty, especially with their dangerous five coupled with a steady supporting cast headlined by NBA Sixth Man of the Year Payton Pritchard.

But with a second-round exit at the hands of the New York Knicks coupled with Jayson Tatum's torn Achilles tendon, the Celtics' future just got murky, especially in its transition to a new ownership. However, for as long as Brad Stevens is the President of Basketball Operations, you simply can count on Boston to rekindle their legitimacy in the near future.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers stole the show during this year's trade deadline when they acquired Luka Doncic. Luka's acquisition gives the Purple and Gold a superstar for the present and the future, particularly for life after LeBron James. Although the Lakers suffered an early playoff exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team does have a bright future ahead.

With Rob Pelinka in the wings, Los Angeles should be able to surround him with the much-needed supporting cast to mount a dynasty. And if the Lakers are lucky, they can start it as early as next year for as long as James continues to keep Father Time at bay.

San Antonio Spurs

Although the San Antonio Spurs have been absent from postseason play since 2019, it's hard to count out the Spurs, especially with Victor Wembanyama blossoming into a generational talent. The Spurs already made a major win in rebuilding around the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year by acquiring De'Aaron Fox at the trade deadline. For as long as San Antonio can surround him with the right pieces while keeping him healthy, the Spurs can become a dynasty once again.

New York Knicks

Speaking of dynasties, it's been a while since the New York Knicks enjoyed one. In fact, this iteration of the Knicks have been the most relevant in the NBA for the first time in decades. While it looks like their backs are against the wall against the Pacers in the playoffs, New York's core led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have been giving the best teams in the league a run for their money. Although a three-peat might be a tough ask, it's hard to count them out.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves made history by completing back-to-back appearances at the Western Conference Finals. It's clear as day that the Timberwolves have emerged as a powerhouse in the Western Conference thanks to Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and the emergence of Julius Randle. Although this team has been getting some trouble in getting past the conference finals, a few roster adjustments might just be what the doctor ordered for Minnesota.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers were the hottest team during the 2024-25 season after clinching the top seed in the East with a 64-18 record. While a second-round exit against the Pacers ultimately ended their championship hopes, the Cavs still proved that they're a force to be reckoned with under Kenny Atkinson. But unlike their previous playoff exits, this was their first playoff appearance under Atkinson.

As a result, it might be too drastic and reckless to simply blow up the roster. Running back the same roster and making some minor adjustments would be the moves towards the right direction. And if they can get over the hump, Cleveland should be in the running for a three-peat, especially with a surplus of youth, depth, and star power.

Orlando Magic

Thanks to the rise of Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, and Franz Wagner, the Orlando Magic are slowly becoming a playoff fixture once again. And on the bright side, the Magic have plenty of youth to carry the franchise into a bright future. Although they've collected two straight first-round exits, there's plenty of room for their young core to grow. As a result, the sky's the limit if they keep things up.