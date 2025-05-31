Sydney Colson is one of the newest members of the Indiana Fever. The 35-year-old veteran guard signed with the Fever this winter to be Caitlin Clark's backup. With Clark out with a quad injury, Indiana head coach Stephanie White put Colson in the starting lineup. Unfortunately, Colson left Friday night's game against the Connecticut Sun with a leg injury.

While Colson started the game, Sophie Cunningham ended up playing starter-level minutes in the game. With 1:25 left in the first quarter, Colson turned the ball over against the Sun, hurting herself in the process. White called a timeout and the backup point guard left the game and didn't return, according to Yahoo Sports.

Colson isn't nearly the same level of player as Clark, but the Fever needed her to hold the fort down. Without the first team All-WNBA player on the floor, Indiana's offense has struggled. Now, the team could be down another player, depending on how severe Colson's injury is.

Colson and Clark being out of the lineup comes at a bad time for the Fever. Indiana started the season 2-3 and aren't faring very well against the Sun. If they lose, they will be close to the bottom of the WNBA standings.

Without her point guards, White's likely options are either Kelsey Mitchell or Cunningham. Mitchell was an All-Star last year and Cunningham is a capable scorer, albeit in a much smaller role. The team doesn't necessarily need her to score, though, just facilitate and get the ball to Aliyah Boston and DeWanna Bonner.

An injury to Clark and Colson would have spelled doom for the Fever roster last season. In 2025, though, Indiana might have enough depth to tread water without them. However, getting both point guards back as soon as possible is the team's top priority.

The Fever's slow start to the season can be largely attributed to injuries. Without the two-time champion, things only get harder for a team with sky-high expectations.