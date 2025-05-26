Scoring double digits is a great way to impact the game. In fact, most great players accomplish this feat regularly in games. However, not all simply make their impact through scoring. Here is a look at the 10 most surprising NBA players who averaged less than 10 points per game in their careers.

Rajon Rondo

Career points per game: 9.8

Rajon Rondo was known as one of the best all-around guards during his peak. In fact, he was a crucial piece in the Boston Celtics' championship team in 2008 and the Los Angeles Lakers' title run in 2020. While Rondo was a great playmaker who registered a ton of triple-doubles, it's quite surprising that Rondo averaged less than double-digit scoring throughout his career.

Career points per game: 8.5

DeAndre Jordan made a name for himself in the NBA by punishing rims. At his peak, he was one of the greatest finishers in the league, even holding the record for the highest career field-goal percentage at 67.4%. However, the onetime NBA All-Star didn't averaged in double-digit scoring throughout his career.

Career points per game: 8.7

Draymond Green was the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. His versatile style of play meshed well with the former Splash Brothers of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. While the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year doesn't exactly get a lot of points, the amount of triple-doubles he has notched does give an impression that he should've at least put up at least 10 points per game in his career. However, the All-Star power forward often prioritized wins over personal statistics.

Dennis Rodman

Career points per game: 7.3

Dennis Rodman was a defensive force back in the day, capturing two NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards in his career. While Rodman wasn't known for his scoring, his Hall of Fame status and impact on the court give an impression that he was a walking double-double. However, the Hall of Famer often sacrifices his scoring to give way for the intangibles, winning plays that transcend the box score.

Ben Wallace

Career points per game: 5.7

Another player who gave a similar impression as Rodman was Ben Wallace. He also was undersized but ultimately made up for it with his rim protection and hustle. But despite being a Hall of Famer, the four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year never averaged double figures in any season. It's quite rare for a Hall of Famer to not register double-digit scoring.

Dikembe Mutombo

Career points per game: 9.8

Back in the day, Dikembe Mutombo was known as an elite center in the NBA. His shot-blocking capped off by his signature finger wag sent shockwaves through the entire league. However, it's certainly eyebrow raising that he didn't finish his career averaging at least 10 points per game. The 7-foot-2 center was a walking double-double in his first 11 years in the league.

Joakim Noah

Career points per game: 8.8

Another defensive-minded center, Joakim Noah was the starting center for the Chicago Bulls in the Derrick Rose era. He was easily the team's second option next to the youngest MVP in NBA history. However, Noah couldn't maintain his scoring in the league despite being a double-double machine for the Windy City.

Career points per game: 9.7

Shooting 3-pointers is a quick way to get points on the board. And Kyle Korver was one of the best 3-point marksman in league history. In fact, he currently holds the record for the highest 3-point percentage in a single season at 53.6%. But surprisingly, despite being a dangerous shooter, Korver wasn't shooting enough 3-pointers to average double figures for his career.

Career points per game: 8.7

Danny Green has made plenty of big shots throughout his career. In fact, he has even registered historic performances in the playoffs at one point. But surprisingly, despite being an elite two-way player, Green only averaged less than 10 points per outing. However, his scoring average doesn't paint a fair picture of his impact given that he earned three NBA championship rings before Green retired in October.

A.C. Green

Career points per game: 9.6

A.C. Green was the resident starting forward for the Showtime Los Angeles Lakers. For several seasons, he was tapped for his reliability and durability while averaging at least 10 points per game with the Lakers as a starter. In fact, during the 1989-90 season, Green earned enough votes to be named an NBA All-Star Game starter. But even if he reached that caliber, the former Lakers star often prioritized his mark on the defensive end.