It's pretty common to see basketball players shoot with their right hand. In fact, some of the greatest players have done so, including Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant. However, even left-handed players have the ability to make their mark in the NBA.

For instance, New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson has been lighting it up in the NBA playoffs, proving that lefty players can make a difference. But aside from Brunson, there have been other left-handed NBA players who've made their mark in the NBA.

Bill Russell is arguably the best lefty in NBA history. He was the centerpiece of the Boston Celtics dynasty that captured 11 NBA championships. He was also a five-time NBA MVP. Clearly, had the Finals MVP Award came earlier, Russell would have added that hardware to his already stacked collection.

2. Willis Reed

Willis Reed was the first ever second-round draft pick to be crowned NBA MVP, and he did it twice. Reed was the face of the Knicks, leading them to two NBA championships. In the 1969-70 season, Reed also made history to become the first ever player to achieve an All-Star Game MVP, NBA MVP, and Finals MVP in the same year.

3. Manu Ginobili

After starring in international basketball, Manu Ginobili turned out to be a seamless fit in the NBA, particularly with the San Antonio Spurs. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year helped the Spurs win four NBA championships as his playmaking and scoring were instrumental factors in San Antonio's consistency as a playoff contender.

4. David Robinson

Speaking of the San Antonio Spurs, David Robinson was the face of the franchise after he was drafted with the first overall pick at the 1987 NBA Draft. Although the Spurs had to wait for him to finish his naval service, it was all worth it in the end. The Admiral was a major force down low, helping San Antonio capture a pair of NBA titles.

There's no question that James Harden completed the transformation from bench player to MVP-caliber player. After starting his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder where he won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Harden went on to become an NBA MVP with the Houston Rockets. Since then, he has emerged as a superstar for various franchises including currently for the Los Angeles Clippers.

As one of the key prospects of the stacked 2003 NBA Draft Class that included LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh held his own. Bosh emerged as a dangerous face-up threat for the Toronto Raptors, earning All-Star nods in the process. Furthermore, he was also part of the Miami Heat squad that captured back-to-back NBA titles before he entered the Basketball Hall of Fame.

7. Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson has been key to the Knicks' rise to relevancy. After coming alive with the Dallas Mavericks as a third option, Brunson's emergence with the Knicks has injected plenty of hope into the franchise thanks to his clutch scoring, calculated playmaking, and undisputed leadership. As a result, it isn't surprising that he's one of the best left handed players today given that he has already become a two-time NBA All-Star and All-NBA Team selection.

8. Toni Kukoc

After starring in Europe, Toni Kukoc would become one of the pioneers of the influx of European talent into the NBA. The 6-foot-11 Croatian forward showed enough skill to keep up with the athleticism and talent of his American counterparts in the NBA. In fact, he became the first European player to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award. But more importantly, he helped the Chicago Bulls accomplish their second three-peat run.

A former teammate of New York Knicks star, Julius Randle broke out with the Knicks, earning his first All-Star honors and winning the NBA Most Improved Player Award. He has continued his rising stardom with the Minnesota Timberwolves, proving to be a great fit despite initial presuppositions against Randle after the Karl-Anthony Towns trade. Nonetheless, Randle is a huge reason why the Wolves have made back-to-back appearances at the Western Conference Finals for the first time in team history.

10. Derek Fisher

For several seasons, Derek Fisher was the main playmaker for the Los Angeles Lakers. While the Lakers were either ran by Shaquille O'Neal or Kobe Bryant, Fisher was the stabilizer that set the table for the Lakers effectively. The floor general helped the Lakers win five NBA championships while converting some iconic clutch plays in the process.