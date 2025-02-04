Charles Barkley is not planning to leave TNT despite receiving interest from other companies. During a recent episode of The Steam Room, Barkley explained the situation, via ClutchPoints.

“I want to talk about my future because there's been a lot of stuff going on about my future,” Barkley said. “I want to make everything perfectly clear. I'm informing NBC that I will not accept their offer. I'm gonna cancel my future meetings with Amazon. I want to thank NBC… I want to thank the guys at Amazon… But my heart is always and will be at Turner Sports… I wouldn't feel comfortable leaving here because 25 years is a long time.”

TNT's Inside the NBA is one of the most popular shows in the entire sports world. The show features Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson. There were rumors about the 2024-25 season being the show's final year, but it was later reported that Inside the NBA will continue.

While speaking on The Steam Room, Barkley made it clear that he is not planning to work more as he gets older. He is still open to working, but he wants to receive a respectable workload.

The 61-year-old is a fan-favorite, as he has excellent chemistry with each member of the show.

Charles Barkley is also well-respected around the NBA world for his Hall of Fame career. He earned an NBA MVP Award as well as 11 All-Star selections during his time in the league. Barkley spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets.

The Hall of Famer made the decision to enter the sports media world following his legendary career. Barkley and the other Inside the NBA show members are certainly beloved by fans. Fans are certainly happy to see that the show is expected to continue.