Following the November announcement that TNT Sports would lease Inside the NBA to ESPN, speculation about the show's lineup has been widespread. A recent report, however, reveals that at least two key personalities from Warner Bros. Discovery’s beloved program will remain onboard. The renowned studio show is anchored by its dynamic team: Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson.

According to Alex Sherman of CNBC, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith are both expected to re-sign with TNT Sports, as revealed in his Thursday newsletter.

Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith signing new deals with TNT Sports

The report indicates that Shaquille O’Neal has signed a new five-year deal with TNT Sports, while Kenny Smith has committed to a “multiyear” agreement. O’Neal’s previous contract was set to expire this year, sparking rumors that the legendary big man might consider other opportunities, especially with NBC and Amazon entering the NBA media landscape beginning in the 2025-26 season.

Sherman reported that both O’Neal and Smith engaged in talks with NBC and Amazon before ultimately deciding to remain with TNT Sports. While O’Neal’s contract was set to expire, Smith’s situation was slightly different. He wasn’t technically a free agent but had a clause in his agreement allowing him flexibility if Warner Bros. Discovery lost its NBA broadcast rights, which occurred during the negotiations for the new deal set to begin next season.

Regarding the show’s third and most prominent analyst, Charles Barkley, his future remains uncertain. Sherman’s report highlights that Barkley’s contract lacks the flexibility clause found in Smith’s deal. However, this hasn’t deterred Barkley from openly discussing his future. He has publicly speculated about his next steps and acknowledged holding talks with NBC and Amazon.

Amazon and NBC Sports developing their own programs

The recent report has likely simplified matters for Amazon and NBC Sports. Instead of attempting to dismantle “Inside the NBA,” they can now concentrate on developing their own studio shows from the ground up.

Amazon has already revealed several key additions to its NBA studio team. Taylor Rooks, known for her work on “Thursday Night Football” for Amazon, will take on hosting duties for Prime Video’s NBA studio show. Joining her as panelists will be former NBA stars Blake Griffin and Dirk Nowitzki.

Both Amazon and NBC have reportedly engaged in discussions with former New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets star Carmelo Anthony about joining their NBA studio teams, according to sources. Additionally, both networks are exploring the possibility of adding current players who might retire after this season, such as Chris Paul, Kevin Love, Draymond Green, and potentially Kyle Lowry.

NBC and Prime Video have demonstrated their ability to assemble strong teams for NFL coverage. Both networks have created studio teams that compete with the quality of ESPN's offerings.

However, assembling a crew that can rival the likes of Inside the NBA will be a tough task. Shaq, Kenny, Ernie, and Chuck are likely to maintain their status as the top team as long as they continue in the business.