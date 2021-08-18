Charlotte Hornets: 3 early bold predictions for the 2021-22 NBA season

This NBA season is set to be one of the best we might have seen in a while. There are plenty of interesting teams that look like they are set to compete for a title and others that will be more competitive moving forward. Hornets fans should be just as hype as any other fanbase out there because of the potential of their squad. Buzz City is sure to be jumping this year. Unlike the past few seasons, there are expectations that this team could accomplish a lot. From individual accolades to team success. Here are 3 way too early bold predictions for the Hornets.

Playoff Bound

The Hornets were as close as it gets to making the playoffs in the 2020-21 season. They made it into the play-in tournament and got crushed by the Pacers. Of course, they were hobbled by injury going into that game, but if they could avoid major injuries this year, the Hornets will find some success. LaMelo Ball is about to enter year two and is primed and ready to improve. Also, they have a nice blend of young talent and good veterans. Expect a majority of the scoring load to be done by Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, and LaMelo Ball, who are all reliable options. Along with the youth movement behind those three guys, the Hornets will make a huge step to climb out the basement of the Eastern Conference and become a consistent face in postseason competition.

LaMelo an All-Star?!

LaMelo is the truth and the world got to see it in his first season in the NBA. He is already one of the best playmakers that the NBA has to offer and seems to score whenever he wants to. Making his first All-Star game in his second year is not a long shot. Remember, the Hornets are an Eastern Conference team, so it will be easier to accomplish. Year two can be a rough year for some pros, but Ball has all the tools he needs to get that point. The man already elevates his teammates on a nightly basis and will likely have an above .500 record come All-Star weekend. That will boost his chances to get to play with the league’s biggest stars come February.

Win a Playoff Series

The last time that happened was back in 2002 against the Orlando Magic in the first round. The Hornets are sure to stop that drought this year because of the steps that the young players should make going forward. They have the talent to win a series as long as they have a reasonable matchup. If they draw a card with the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, or the Miami Heat, then they might want to keep the optimism down. But they should feel confident enough to beat a majority of the other teams they could potentially play. The East has improved over the years, but the Hornets seem to be trending in the right direction moving forward. We saw a young team like the Atlanta Hawks take a significant leap last year, maybe the Hornets can follow a similar blueprint.

All three predictions are obtainable goals for this squad. With the way they have drafted and added to this roster during free agency, they are making all the right moves to become legit contenders in the league. Building a project from the ground up is a long process. Thankfully, the Hornets have Mitch Kupchak running the show and making the right acquisitions. Before the LaMelo Ball draft in 2020, the Hornets were able to scoop up Miles Bridges and PJ Washington through the draft. Now, they’re anchors alongside Ball.

LaMelo is the glue guy that brought this project together for Mitch, which makes his job a whole lot easier. Think about the possible players that are going to want to come join LaMelo in Charlotte in the future! Especially in a era where stars go team up to play with one another almost every offseason. The 2021-22 season will be where the Hornets will put everyone on notice. If all those goals get done this season, it can start a domino effect of good fortune down the road Meaning that key players that will be free agents in the next few years will be watching this young squad closely, but mainly LaMelo Ball.

Think back to how Chris Paul decided to join the Phoenix Suns because of Devin Booker’s game. We could see Ball attract someone of that stature. Either way, this season is a huge deal for the Hornets organization.