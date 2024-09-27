The latest EA Sports UFC 5 Update adds Chase Hooper and Lerone Murphy as the roster continues to grow. The patch also fixes multiple gameplay issues and even reduces the stamina advantage requirement for certain ground transitions. Furthermore, the update also adds new assorted vanity rewards that you can earn. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the two new fighters joining the UFC 5 roster.

UFC 5 Update Adds Two New Fighters – Chase Hooper & Lerone Murphy

Chase Hooper and Lerony Murphy have officially joined the EA Sports UFC 5 roster in the latest update. Let’s go over their stats upon their arrival:

Chase Hooper (LW) – 4.5/5 Stars 94 Cardio 95 Submission Offense 95 Submission Defense



The 25-year old Hooper has been on a roll since returning to Lightweight. He’s been 3-0 since his return, and hasn’t lost a fight since 2022. His most impressive win since his return comes from a quick victory over Jordan Leavitt at Fight Night last November. He defeated Levitt in the first round in under three minutes. Hooper faces the Strikeforce Lightweight Champion, Clay Guida, this December.

Lerone Murphy (FW) – 4/5 Stars 94 Chin 95 Punch Speed 94 Accuracy



The undefeated Lerone Murphy has enjoyed a relatively successful UFC Career so far. He currently ranks 12th among all Featherweight fighters. Additionally, he’s coming off a great victory against Edson Barboza from UFC Fight Night this May. Murphy is scheduled to face Dan Ige at UFC 308 in October.

EA Sports UFC 5 Update Patch Notes For September 26th, 2024:

Gameplay

Fixed an issue that allowed a fighter to partially block the special lead hook block counter, after using an advancing slipping rear hook.

Fixed an issue that made the Triangle entry unavailable from Submissive Rubber Guard, when at a large stamina advantage.

Reduced the stamina advantage requirement for some ground transitions: Smash Pass from Dominant Full Guard to Side Control from 25 to 10. This happens when the submissive hips out to one side and then the dominant, being the second one to move, transitions to the other side. This requires Wrestling Transitions. Side Control Sweep from 70 to 50. This is a circumstantial sweep that stems from the hip-out transition to half-guard. It requires Wrestling Sweeps and was also very rare because of the very high stamina advantage requirement.

Fixed a camera issue during the Heel Hook finish.

Misc. Additions and Updates

New assorted vanity rewards added.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the latest UFC 5 Update. We look forward to fighting with Hooper and Chase. Now we wonder who EA plans to add next.

