UFC 5 Review Scores are starting to pop up now that the game's been out for some time. The latest Ultimate Fighting Championship game from EA Vancouver brings multiple changes to the gameplay and realism all to improve the experience. But does UFC 5 really deliver an experience better than its predecessors? Let's find out as we take a look at EA Sports UFC 5's Review Scores.

EA Sports UFC 5 Review Scores – 79-81 on Metacritic

UFC 5 was released for both Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X on October 27th, 2023. The previous entry, UFC, released back in August of 2020.

Based on 30 aggregated reviews (6 on Xbox, 24 on Playstation 5), the game garnered am average score between 79 (Playstation) and 81 (Xbox). On Playstation, 18 reviews were positive, with 6 being mixed and zero negative reviews. All six of the Xbox Series X reviews were positive.

IGN gave the game a 9/10, calling it “The best MMA game yet”. They praised the offline career mode while sharing excitement for the online variation. The review also mentioned the improvements to presentation, which was a “significant improvement overall”. When talking the balance of realism and exciting gameplay, they said UFC 5 “deftly balances these approaches into something much more fluid and life-like than past entries while also raising the stakes of every hit thanks to an impressive new damage system, which makes matches more exciting, risky, and rewarding.”

Playstation Universe gave the game a 9/10, calling it “the Ultimate MMA experience of this console generation”. They noted the improvement when fighting against the AI because “In some previous UFC games it was too easy to trick the AI.” They ended the review, saying “the sheer amount of fighters and the amount of detail put into all of them is remarkable.” Overall, they recommend the game for all “MMA & Fighting Game enthusiasts”.

Screen Rant gave the game a 4.5/5. They ended their review saying “While there are many good things to say about UFC 5, it still has some bugs with its physics to work out.” However, that didn't stop them from praising how the game was a “wonderful showcase of what current hardware is capable of and a brutally good time”. The reviewer also mentioned how more development time helped the company build a better experience. “EA Vancouver benefited greatly by having the extra development time for UFC 5, which shows”.

GamingTrend gave the game an 8.5/10, mentioning that “moving to Frostbite makes UFC 5 look better than ever in the ring.” They praised how Career mode felt more expanded, but they also noted a few bugs that did hamper the experience. The reviewer also recommended the game to fans of the previous title. “If you are a UFC 4 veteran, then there’s a lot to like here as UFC 5 is decidedly similar, but with upgrades in the right areas”.

Game Informer gave the game an 8/10. “Even with its shortcomings, EA Sports UFC 5 delivers an exciting MMA experience regardless of the mode in which you compete.” They noted a few “glaring omissions” from the launch roster, and they got “tired” of the “weekly grind” in the game's Career Mode. However, they praised the game's attention to detail (thanks to a Mature rating), which allowed for more realistic damage on the fighters.

DualShockers gave the game a 7/10. Ultimately, they felt the game “looks and feels great on the Frostbite engine, but under that new coat of paint is the same old gameplay we've had for the last 3 years.” They praised the game's new real impact system and “simplified” ground controls. However, they felt “a large portion of animations feel copied and pasted from UFC 4”. Additionally, they also noted the exclusion of “prominent fighters” and lack of changes to Career Mode.

Gaming Bolt gave the game a 7/10. “EA Sports UFC 5 is a solid, if not particularly inventive, follow-up in the series.” They praised the presentation, character models, and improvement to Career Mode. However, they noted a “distinct lack of snappiness” and excessive doctor stoppages. In the end the reviewer felt that, “It just doesn’t feel like enough, especially three years after the last game”.

Game Revolution gave the game a 6/10. “EA Sports UFC 5 is the only game in town when it comes to the MMA genre, so it can be tough for fans of the series to ignore it”. They pointed a lack of innovation. Additionally they mentioned how the “stagnation can be the death of a franchise”. Unless you like to play Online modes, the reviewer states “you’ll have pretty much the same experience by playing UFC 4 or even UFC 3 instead.” However, they did note the improvements to the graphics with the Frostbite Engine.

Xbox Achievements gave the game an 8.5/10. “While not a particularly significant leap over its predecessor, EA Sports UFC 5 nonetheless tightens up and improves the series' fighting mechanics, while offering an expansive roster of fighters, and a nice selection of modes.” They praised the visuals and playability, but also noted lack of major improvements. However, they still recommend the title due to it's accessibility.

Xbox Era gave the game a 7.5/10. “UFC 5 is fun to play, looks great, has a ton of fighters, though the career mode is a glorified tutorial.” The reviewer gave points for the huge roster and graphical presentation. However, their cons included a weak career mode and graphical bugs.

EA Sports UFC 5 Review Score Roundup – Is UFC 5 worth it?

Overall, it seems EA UFC 5 brings the average experience we've come to expect of the series. It's not the worst UFC game. However, it doesn't do much to separate itself from the past and feel like a true sequel. While critics seem to like the game, user reviews don't seem to do it justice. Out of 41 user ratings (as of writing this article), the game currently averages a 2.9 score.

We recommend watching some gameplay, and maybe trying out the free trial first if you're an EA Play Member. If you've played UFC 4, you might want to consider if the new changes are worth your money. However, it might be worth checking out if you're a big UFC fan.

For reference, UFC 4 received 64 critic scores between between 78 (Playstation 4) and 82 (Xbox). So all in all, the latest installment at least lives up to the standards of its predecessor. Perhaps that might be reason enough for you to buy or not buy this game.

