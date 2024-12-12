AJ Styles is one of the most seasoned wrestlers, who has showcased his talents all over the world. He currently wrestles in the WWE, where he has won two WWE Championships. Given Styles' accomplishments, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is AJ Styles' insane $434K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Styles has a net worth of around $4 million. With a lucrative wrestling career all over the world, Styles got himself a couple of nice rides. Hopefully, he can enjoy them while Styles recovers from a Lisfranc injury.

5. Cadillac CTS

The cheapest car in Styles' garage is a Cadillac CTS, which is sold in the market for $47,000. Although it's the cheapest car in the former WWE World Champion's collection, the CTS is a top-of-the-line sedan that doesn't fall short in terms of design and performance.

The CTS is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine. This allows it to produce 360 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the CTS can attain a top speed of 155 mph. On the other hand, this top-tier sedan can move from 0 to 60 mph in just less than five seconds.

4. Porsche Macan

Retailing for as much as $54,900, the second-cheapest car in Styles' car collection is the Porsche Macan. The Macan is the main attraction of the WWE star's garage. Furthermore, it's one of two SUVs in this list.

It's safe to say that the Macan offers a ton of features that make it easy to like. While this may be a crossover SUV, the Macan can perform like a legitimate sports car. Moreover, there's no doubt that the Macan is an instant head turner, which should allow The Phenomenal One to demand attention wherever he goes.

The Macan operates on a 2.0-liter four-cylinder powertrain. This allows it to produce 261 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. With a seven-speed transmission, the Macan can go as fast as 144 mph, making it the fastest car in Styles' garage. Moreover, it only needs a little more than six seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

3. Chevrolet Corvette C8

Another phenomenal piece in Styles' car collection is a Chevrolet Corvette C8, which is valued for around $60,000. While it's one of the most expensive cars in Styles' garage, everyone knows that the Corvette C8 is worth it. This super car wasn't only built to steal the show, but it was designed for aerodynamic performance so it can outperform its counterparts in the market.

The Corvette C8 derives its power from a 6.2-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 490 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, in terms of acceleration, it only requires three seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph. When it comes to speed, this elite work of art on wheels can peak at 184 mph, and it has an eight-speed automated manual transmission.

2. Chevrolet Suburban

Next up on this list is the second SUV in Styles' car collection, which comes in the form of the Chevrolet Suburban. For this top-of-the-line SUV, the two-time WWE Champion shelled out around $62,000. In fact, the Suburban, which is a full-sized SUV, can also be found in the garages of several Hollywood celebrities.

Some of the highlights of the Suburban is its size. Interior-wise, transporting bulkier items shouldn't be a problem thanks to its massive cargo space. Furthermore, there's enough leg room, as part of its lavish interior, providing the utmost comfort for its passengers.

As an added bonus, there are also plenty of amenities to enjoy, giving the Triple Crown Champion a good chance to relax after a tough match or training session.

The Suburban is built with a 5.3-liter ecotec3. This allows it to produce 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, the Suburban only requires around seven seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph. This top-of-the-line full-sized SUV can also speed up to 155 mph with the assistance of a six-speed shiftable automatic transmission.

1. Lamborghini Huracan

Retailing in the market for around $210,000, the most expensive car in Styles' collection is the Lamborghini Huracan. The Huracan is arguably the best super car among the cars in Styles' garage.

This top-of-the-line beast sports a sleek design not only for aesthetics, but it was also designed for aerodynamic purposes. In addition to this, not a lot of super cars in the market can match the benefits of a Huracan.

The Huracan derives its power from a 5.2-liter V10 engine. This allows it to produce 631 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. The Huracan only needs a hair less than three seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph. On the other hand, this super car can go as fast as 202 mph with the help of a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Styles' insane $434K car collection.