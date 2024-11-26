Barry Bonds is one of the MLB greats. The former MLB star garnered 14 MLB All-Star appearances, seven NL MVP Awards, eight Gold Glove Awards, and 12 Silver Slugger Awards. Given Bonds' accomplishments in the MLB, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Barry Bonds' incredible $185K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bonds has a net worth of around $100 million. With a successful and lucrative baseball career, it isn't surprising that Bonds opted to splurge on a few luxury cars to fill up his garage, which is dominated by a pair of beastly SUVs, based on sources.

Although his garage isn't as extravagant compared to other professional athletes, there's no doubt that anyone would love some of the cars under his name.

3. 2021 Land Rover Defender

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Bonds' car collection is a 2021 Land Rover Defender, which is valued in the market at around $47,700. Although it's the cheapest car in Bonds' garage, the Defender should come in handy in particular situations, especially in the outdoors. As a result, the Defender is ideal for an outdoor junkie like the eight-time Golden Glove Award winner.

The Defender is a versatile SUV that Bonds uses for long outdoor trips that may require passing through some of the most unforgiving terrain. Given that the former MLB star is a fan of Overlanding, the Defender is capable of thriving in off-road situations, making it a perfect fit for Bonds' lifestyle.

Moreover, it has just enough room to take his family with him, especially when they opt to engage in camping activities outdoors.

Built with a 2.0-liter Inline-4 powertrain, the Defender produces 296 horsepower and 296 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission, paving the way for this top-of-the-line SUV to attain a top speed of 120 mph. Moreover, the Defender only requires less than eight seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

2. 2008 Hummer H2

For more photos, click here

Aside from the Defender, Bonds also has another elite SUV in his garage that comes in the form of the 2008 Hummer H2. For this beast on the road, the 14-time MLB All-Star took out $57,425 from his pockets. The H2 is a compact SUV but possess more size compared to the Defender.

In terms of features, the H2 should also be able to flourish in off-roading situations, making it another ideal vehicle for Bonds' love for the outdoors.

In addition to this, the H2 also has a more aggressive exterior, making it easily stand out wherever Bonds chooses to go. Given the features of this monster SUV, it's easy to see why the seven-time NL MVP just had to pick one up for himself.

The H2 derives its power from a 6.2-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 393 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque.

In terms of acceleration, the H2 has no problems going from a standstill position to 60 mph with ease in just under nine seconds. Furthermore, this compact SUV can also reach a maximum speed of 98 mph, and it has a six-speed shiftable automatic transmission.

1. 1994 Porsche 993 Speedster

For more photos, click here

While Bonds is a huge fan of SUVs, he certainly made an exception by making space for an elite super car like the 1994 Porsche 993 Speedster. Retailing in the market for $80,000, the most expensive car in Bonds' collection is the 1994 Porsche 993 Speedster.

The Porsche 993 Speedster is one of the most coveted vehicles in the world given that only 936 vehicles were released to the public, making it a rare piece for car enthusiasts.

The Porsche 993 Speedster possesses many advantages. This classic sports coupe was built to outlast the competition with the aesthetics to match. As a result, Bonds should stand out wherever he goes, whenever he chooses to take the Porsche 993 Speedster for a spin around the city.

The Porsche 993 Speedster sources its power from a 3.6-liter Inline-6 engine. This allows it to produce 181 horsepower and 228 lb-ft of torque.

With a five-speed manual transmission, the Porsche 993 Speedster can go as fast as 184 mph, making it the fastest car in Bonds' collection. Furthermore, the Porsche 993 Speedster can also easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than six seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Barry Bonds' incredible $185K car collection.