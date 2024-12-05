Ben Roethlisberger has a surprising car collection. Roethlisberger is a well-respected former NFL quarterback. Throughout his NFL career, Roethlisberger played for the Pittsburgh Steelers. As a player, he earned two Super Bowl championships, six Pro Bowl appearances, and the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Roethlisberger also led the NFL in passing yards twice.

Given Roethlisberger's accomplishments in the NFL, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Ben Roethlisberger's surprising $169K car collection, with photos.

Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Roethlisberger has a net worth of around $100 million. With plenty of cash to spare, thanks to a successful NFL playing career, it isn't surprising that the two-time Super Bowl champion can afford to live a lavish lifestyle, including purchasing some luxury cars.

However, it seems that Roethlisberger didn't exactly splurge on some rides, as his garage isn't exactly as stacked compared to his NFL counterparts. In fact, online outlets claim that Roethlisberger's garage is only composed of three cars, some of which are highly coveted by avid car collectors.

3. Mini Cooper Convertible

The cheapest car in Roethlisberger's collection is a Mini Cooper Convertible, which is valued in the market for around $35,000. The Mini Cooper Convertible should allow the former Steelers quarterback to drive around in style while getting some much-needed fresh air.

In terms of features, the Mini Cooper Convertible has a sporty look. In addition to this, one of its main attractions is a soft-top roof, which can be opened or closed in around 18 seconds. On the other hand, Roethlisberger should have no problems when it comes to comfort, thanks to its premium leather seats and a user-friendly infotainment system.

The Mini Cooper Convertible is powered by a 1.6-liter Inline-4 engine. This allows it to produce 121 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque. With a six-speed manual transmission, the Mini Cooper Convertible can reach a top speed of 150 mph. Moreover, it takes less than 8½ seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

2. Chevrolet Suburban

Next up on this list is the first SUV in Roethlisberger's car collection, which comes in the form of the Chevrolet Suburban. For this top-of-the-line SUV, the two-time Super Bowl champion shelled out around $65,000. In fact, the Suburban, which is a full-sized SUV, can also be found in the garages of many Hollywood celebrities.

Some of the highlights of the Suburban is its size. Interior-wise, transporting bulkier items shouldn't be a problem thanks to its massive cargo space.

Furthermore, there's enough legroom, as part of its lavish interior, providing the utmost comfort for its passengers. As an added bonus, there are also plenty of amenities to enjoy, giving the six-time Pro Bowl player a good chance to relax after a tiring shoot during the commute.

The Suburban is built with a 5.3-liter V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, the Suburban only requires around 7½ seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph. This top-of-the-line full-sized SUV can also speed up to 108 mph with the assistance of a six-speed shiftable automatic transmission.

1. Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

The most expensive car in Roethlisberger's collection is a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, which is valued in the market at $69,000. The Challenger SRT Hellcat is an elite muscle car coveted by many car enthusiasts for its aggressive design combined with its performance. But more importantly, it's specifically designed to outclass the majority of the cars in the market.

As a top-tier muscle car, the Challenger SRT Hellcat possesses plenty of positive highlights. Aside from a look that instantly turns some heads, the Challenger SRT Hellcat is designed to give any driver a premium driving experience. In fact, this muscle car has some heated and ventilated front seats, which is suitable for long drives.

The Challenger SRT Hellcat derives its power from a 6.2-liter intercooled supercharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 717 horsepower and 656 lb-ft of torque. With a six-speed manual transmission, the Challenger SRT Hellcat can go as fast as 168 mph. In just less than three seconds, the Challenger SRT Hellcat can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Ben Roethlisberger's surprising $169K car collection.