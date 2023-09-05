Ben Roethlisberger's net worth in 2023 is $100 million. Known as “Big Ben,” Ben Roethlisberger was the long-time quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers and one of the most efficient passers in NFL history. For this one, we’ll take a look at Ben Roethlisberger’s net worth in 2023.

Ben Roethlisberger’s Net Worth in 2023 (estimate): $100 million

Ben Roethlisberger’s net worth in 2023 is $100 million. This is due to on and off-the-field exploits. Numerous reputable outlets pegged him at this dollar amount, including Celebrity Net Worth.

Ben Roethlisberger is a 6-foot-5 quarterback, hence the nickname “Big Ben.” During high school, he was the captain of Findlay High School’s football, basketball, and baseball teams. After graduating, Roethlisberger committed to join Miami (OH).

Ben Roethlisberger plays for Miami (OH)

He was redshirted his first season but played well for the Miami Redhawks in the next three years. During his stay with the Redhawks, Roethlisberger had 7 rushing touchdowns and 354 rushing yards, but his passing is what made him special. In three seasons, Ben passed for 10,829 yards and made 80 passing touchdowns.

Due to his exemplary performance, the Miami Redhawks retired his No. 7 jersey on Oct. 13, 2007. He became the third athlete in Miami football history to have his number retired.

Ben Roethlisberger is drafted by the Steelers

In the 2004 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Ben Roethlisberger with the 11th overall pick. His rookie contract was worth $22.26 million for six years. Roethlisberger started out as a third-string quarterback behind Tommy Maddox and Charlie Batch. However, Ben was forced into the starting role after Maddox and Batch suffered injuries.

In the games he started, Roethlisberger led the Steelers to a 13-0 record en route to being unanimously selected as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Pittsburgh made it to the AFC Championship game but was defeated by eventual Super Bowl champions New England Patriots.

Ben Roethlisberger becomes youngest QB to win Super Bowl

The following season, Roethlisberger led the Steelers to Super Bowl XL after defeating the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship game. The Pittsburgh Steelers won Super Bowl XL after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 21-10. At 23 years old, Roethlisberger became the youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl — a record previously held by Tom Brady.

On March 4, 2008, Roethlisberger signed a lucrative six-year $87.9 million contract with up to $25.2 million in bonuses.

Ben Roethlisberger leads Steelers to another Super Bowl win

In this season, Roethlisberger led the Steelers to another Super Bowl appearance after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship. Pittsburgh faced the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII where Roethlisberger finished with one touchdown on 21-of-30 for 256 yards passing en route to a 27-23 win.

Two years after, Pittsburgh was back in the Super Bowl to face the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV. Unfortunately, Roethlisberger and the Steelers failed to overcome the early deficit as they lost 31-25 to the Packers.

Ben Roethlisberger retires from the NFL

Ben Roethlisberger retired as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers at the end of the 2021 season at age 39. He had previously signed two contract extensions with Pittsburgh: one in 2015 worth $87.4 million for four years, and another one in 2019 worth $68 million for two years.

Big Ben surely deserves all the contracts that he signed as his resume speaks for himself:

2x Super Bowl Champion

2004 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

7x Pro Bowl selection

2x NFL Passing Yards Leader

Most career 500-yard passing games (4)

Most passing yards in consecutive postseason games (970)

Roethlisberger finished his career with 418 regular-season passing touchdowns in 64,088 passing yards.

In his 18 years in the NFL, Ben Roethlisberger earned more than $267 million on salaries alone, according to Spotrac . In 2020 , Forbes ranked Big Ben No. 91 in their World’s Highest-paid Athletes list.

Ben Roethlisberger's other earnings, investments

Aside from his NFL salary, Roethlisberger earns around $1 million in endorsements. He has endorsement deals with big brands like Upper Deck, Sprint, Fanatics, Panini, and Nike. Roethlisberger was also the face of Big Ben’s Jerky by PLB Sports but lost the endorsement deal due to legal issues off the field he had in 2010.

Ben Roethlisberger and his wife Ashley Harlan currently reside in a $2 million house spanning 22,464 square feet located in Sewickly Heights in Pennsylvania. Roethlisberger also is attempting to sell their house in Clinton, Pa., with an asking price of $2.9 million.

As for his cars, Roethlisberger has a great collection of high-end vehicles worth around $4 million. He owns a MiniCooper Convertible, Ferrari 488 GTB, Hummer, and an Alfa Romeo Disco Volante.

Ben Roethlisberger's charitable foundation

Big Ben also has a foundation called The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation. According to their website , the foundation seeks to support the police and fire departments throughout the US with a particular emphasis on support for K-9 units and service dogs.

The foundation also partners with the Make-A-Wish Foundation due to Ben’s passion to help children.

“I have been blessed with opportunities throughout my life to pursue my goals and achieve some success, all under the guidance of a loving family and supportive communities. I was raised to appreciate my blessings and always try to help others who may not be as fortunate. I feel honored to be able to do so.” Roethlisberger said.

Ben Roethlisberger might be retired, but he remains busy, including coaching youth football. Nevertheless, did Ben Roethlisberger's net worth in 2023 surprise you?