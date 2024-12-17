Canelo Alvarez has an insane car collection. Also known as Saul, Canelo Alvarez is a decorated boxer who became the first and only super middleweight to become an undisputed champion. Throughout his fighting career, Alvarez posted 61 wins, two losses, and two draws, 39 by knockout.

Given Alvarez’s accomplishments as a boxer, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he owns? Well, wonder no more. Here is Canelo Alvarez’s insane $6.9 million car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alvarez has a net worth of around $250 million. With plenty of cash at his disposal, it isn’t surprising to see the former undisputed super middleweight boxing champ splurge on some of his dream cars.

5. Tesla Model X

For more photos, click here

The cheapest automobile in Alvarez’s car collection is an electric car that comes in the form of the Tesla Model X. For this modern-day beauty, the Mexican boxer shelled out $130,000.

While it’s the cheapest car in his collection, it’s also the most advanced. But more importantly, its environmental friendliness should help the former world champion reduce his carbon footprint.

Powered by a dual-electric motor system, the Tesla Model X produces 670 horsepower and 686 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to speed, this luxury electric car can go as fast as 149 mph with the assistance of a one-speed direct-drive transmission. On the other hand, it has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds.

4. Ferrari Testarossa

For more photos, click here

Many people dream of owning a Ferrari. As a result, it's easy to see why Alvarez has one parked in his garage. Ever since he was a kid, Alvarez always dreamed of owning a Ferrari Testarossa.

After making waves as a boxer, he found a way to own the keys to one by paying out $250,000. Given that it’s a special car under his name, Alvarez rarely takes it out for a spin. Despite this, it's still one of the most coveted super cars in the market.

Equipped with a 4.9-liter Naturally Aspirated flat-12 engine, it produces 385 horsepower and 361 lb-ft of torque. With a five-speed manual transmission, the Testarossa can go up to 180 mph. In 5.2 seconds, it can also go from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

3. Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon

For more photos, click here

Given that Alvarez is a huge fan of luxury cars, he also took a liking to the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. For this luxurious SUV, the first undisputed champion paid around $640,000. The G-Wagon is a top-tier SUV that offers the utmost comfort with its lavish interior.

But aside from having a comfy interior for its drivers and passengers, it also comes in handy for long road trips. The G-Wagon is easily a favorite among Hollywood celebrities. Deriving its power from a 5.5-liter turbo-charged V8 powertrain, the G-Wagon produces 700 horsepower.

2. Bugatti Chiron

For more photos, click here

Retailing in the market for as much as $2.4 million, the second-most expensive car in Alvarez’s garage is the Bugatti Chiron. It's safe to say that the Chiron is one of the main attractions of his garage.

It boasts of precise engineering and advanced technology, designed to outlast any car in the market. While it's elite when it comes to performance, the Chiron doesn’t fail to impress in terms of design.

Furthermore, the Chiron is actually one of the fastest cars in the world. This should allow the former boxing champion to cruise around the city with style. Given the features of the Chiron, it's elite reputation certainly fits well for a boxing sensation like Alvarez.

The Chiron is built with a monstrous 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 powertrain. This allows it to produce 1,500 horsepower. The Chiron also has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just a hair less than 2½ seconds.

1. Ferrari La Ferrari

For more photos, click here

Alvarez doesn't only have one but two Ferraris in his car collection. The second one comes in the form of the Ferrari La Ferrari. Retailing in the market for around $3.5 million, La Ferrari is much more expensive compared to the Testarossa. Furthermore, it's also the priciest car in his garage.

However, this super car should allow the only undisputed boxing champion to not only turn heads in the boxing ring but also in the streets. Built with a 6.3-liter V12 engine, it produces 950 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, Alvarez should have no problems going at 217 mph. On the other hand, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just less than three seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Canelo Alvarez’s insane $6.9 million car collection.