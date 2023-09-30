Canelo Alvarez's net worth in 2023 is $200 million. The Mexican boxer came from humble beginnings to start a boxing empire. Let's look at Canelo Alvarez's net worth in 2023.

Canelo Alvarez's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $200 million

Alvarez was a heralded name coming out of the amateur Mexican boxing circuit. He has become one of the greatest boxers of all time. Canelo Alvarez's net worth in 2023 sits at about $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

On Oct. 17, 2018, Canelo signed a five-year, $365 million fight contract with Oscar De La Hoya's promotion company and DAZN. The deal was slated to cover 11 fights, starting with one in December 2018. However, the contract broke down, and Canelo filed a lawsuit against De La Hoya and the streaming platform. Between June 2018 and June 2021, Canelo earned $215 million for his fights.

Canelo Alvarez's early life

Canelo's full name is Santos Saul Alvarez Barragan. He was born on July 18, 1990, on the outskirts of Guadalajara, but he and his family moved to Juanacatian when he was 5. Alvarez is the youngest of seven brothers, and all seven grew up to become professional boxers. Canelo was a rare case of a person from Mexico being born with red hair. Cinnamon in Spanish is “Canelo,” hence the nickname.

Canelo started boxing when he was 13 to be like his older brothers. His amateur record was so impressive that he won a silver medal in the Mexican Junior Championships at 15 and immediately turned pro.

Canelo Alvarez starts his professional career

Many felt that Canelo was too young to be turning professional, but he had no choice, as all amateurs refused to face him. He was fighting boxers much older than him but was knocking out most of his opponents.

By 2006, he had won the welterweight title. Canelo then moved to light middleweight and won the WBC silver title. He continued to defend his titles, knocking opponents out over and over. In 2013, Canelo suffered his first major loss, dropping a match against Floyd Mayweather.

Canelo returned from the loss by claiming victories over Alfredo Angulo and Miguel Cotto. He was the holder of WBC, Ring, and lineal middleweight titles. He defended those titles with a knockout against Amir Khan, a match where he made $25 million, his first big purse. Canelo then dropped to defeat Liam Smith for the WBO light-middleweight world title.

The Golovkin trilogy

Negotiations for the historic fight against Gennady Golovkin went on for years until terms were met. In September 2017, the long-awaited bout ended in a draw. A rematch was scheduled for May 2018, but Canelo tested positive for an illegal substance and was given a six-month ban. During that time, Golovkin was also stripped of his title.

Despite the loss of a title, the rematch still occurred in 2018. Alvarez won the fight, but it was controversial as media outlets and fans scored it in Golovkin's favor. In 2022, the pair met for a third time, as Alvarez had something to prove after many believed he was the undeserving winner of the second fight. On the fight night, Álvarez defeated Golovkin via unanimous decision with the scores of 115–113, 115-113 and 116–112.

Canelo Alvarez in the twilight of his career

Álvarez is the first and only boxer in history to become an undisputed champion at super middleweight, having held the WBA (Super), WBC, and Ring magazine titles since 2020, and the IBF and WBO titles since 2021.

He has said that he plans to retire at the age of 37 to “dedicate” himself to his business and “play golf every day.” Alvarez is now 33, so if he sticks to the plan, he doesn't have many fights left.

Whenever Alvarez hangs up the gloves, he will be remembered as one of the greatest boxers of all time. His greatness isn't just measured in his success. It is measured by how much money he was able to make for his empire. He is also committed to helping promote other boxers in his home country of Mexico.

Was Canelo Alvarez's net worth in 2023 a surprise?