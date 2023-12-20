Floyd Mayweather is the most decorated and wealthy boxer in history. Let's look at Floyd Mayweather's car collection, totaling $40 million.

Floyd Mayweather is an American boxing promoter and former professional boxer from 1996 to 2017. He retired with an undefeated world record and won 15 major world championships from super featherweight to light middleweight. He was a Ring magazine champion in five weight classes and a lineal champion in four weight classes.

Floyd Mayweather's net worth in 2023 is $450 million. There is no surprise that he likes to live his life lavishly and spend it on things such as a luxury car collection. Floyd Mayweather's car collection is valued at $40 million. Let's take a look at the car collection.

Floyd Mayweather's brand collections

It takes an enormous amount of wealth to have collections of cars inside his car collection. They don't call him Floyd “Money” Mayweather for nothing. Mayweather's $40 million car collection includes several Bugattis, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and Rolls-Royces.

Floyd Mayweather's Bugatti collection

Mayweather owns four Bugatti Veyrons. He spent $6.5 million on two models in 2015. He also bought the 2017 Bugatti Chiron for $3.5 million. His three most lucrative purchases were the 2011 Grand Sport Veyron, the 2015 Grand Sport Vitesse, and the 2017 Chiron. Mayweather's favorite car brand is Bugatti, as he enjoys the Italian company's craftsmanship.

The 2011 Grand Sport was a convertible model of the iconic vehicle. It has an 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine with an astonishing 1,001 horsepower. There's a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that goes 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of 253 mph. When the convertible top comes off, the car limits itself to 217 mph.

The 2015 Grand Sport was an upgrade over the 2011. It has an output of 1,200 horsepower and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds. The top speed also climbed above the 2011, topping out at 255 mph.

The 2017 Chiron was the most prized possession in the Bugatti collection. It had an 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine and an astonishing 1,479 horsepower. It can hit 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and finally caps out at 261 mph.

Floyd Mayweather's Lamborghini collection

Mayweather loves his Lamborghinis as much as he loves his Bugattis. Over the years, he has had a Murcielago, Aventador, Huracan, and the SUV Urus.

His original Murcielago from the early 2000s had a 640-horsepower V12 engine and a top speed of 211 mph. Mayweather then transitioned from a Murcielago to an Aventador.

It has a V12 engine with 740 horsepower. His Huracan has a V10 engine with 640 horsepower, and his Urus SUV has a turbocharged V8 engine with 657 horsepower.

The Aventador, Urus, and Huracan currently reside in Mayweather's garage. This means that Mayweather has the entire current Lamborghini lineup.

Mayweather's Ferrari collection

Mayweather's collection includes the Ferrari 458 Italia, LaFerrari Aperta, and the Enzo.

The 458 Italia has cutting-edge technology, elite speed, and a luxury exterior. It has an advanced suspension for high-speed cornering. It has a 4.5-liter V8 engine and 562 horsepower. The 458 has a seven-speed automatic transmission, goes 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 202 mph.

Ownership of the Ferrari LeFerrari was a prerequisite to purchasing the Aperta. He acquired not one but two Apertas. One was in a Rosso Red color and another custom-painted in white.

The Aperta has a 6.3-liter V12 engine with an electric motor. It has 949 horsepower, goes 0 to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds with a top speed of 217 mph. The base model's value is $2 million, but the most exclusive model is $8.3 million.

The Ferrari Enzo is the ultimate car collectible. Mayweather recognized this and added one to his collection in 2014. Reports show that he sold the car again the following year for $3.3 million, but that hasn't been confirmed.

It has a 6.0-liter V12 engine, 651 horsepower, and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds. It has a top speed of 218 mph.

Floyd Mayweather's Rolls-Royce collection

Mayweather's most mid-priced luxury car is a Rolls-Royce Phantom. It has a modest price compared to the rest of Mayweather's collection, but he steps it up a notch by owning six Phantoms.

The starting price for a Phantom is approximately $465,000. Mayweather prefers VR7-level ballistic-rated armor and other customizations, raising the value to $600,000.

Mayweather also owns Rolls-Royce Ghosts, a more luxurious model. The Ghost has a 6.75-liter V12 engine and 563 horsepower. It has an eight-speed automatic transmission. It can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds, and its top speed is 155 mph.

Floyd Mayweather's one-off vehicles

Mayweather has a couple cars that don't fit in with his other collections.

Floyd Mayweather's 2010 Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita

Mayweather spent $3.8 million on the 2010 Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita. It is one of only two that have ever been produced. It maxes out at 254 mph and has a 4.8-liter twin-supercharged V8 engine.

It can reach 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds. It has a selection of superchargers and turbochargers. Many believe that it would beat any McLaren, Lamborghini, or Ferrari in a race.

Floyd Mayweather's Mercedes SLR McLaren

Only 150 of this crossover between Mercedes-Benz and McLaren were made available to the public. Mayweather is the proud owner of one of them. It has a 5.4-liter supercharged V8, goes 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 209 mph.

Mayweather's car has an orange exterior. Only 25 of the 150 were special editions, and Mayweather's orange edition is one of those.