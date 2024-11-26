Gareth Bale has an amazing car collection. Bale is one of the most decorated soccer players in history. The 6'1 winger has collected several accolades throughout his career, including three FIFA Club World Cups, a Football League Cup, MLS Cup champion, and Tottenham Hotspur Player of the Year.

Given Bale's achievements in soccer, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a world-class athlete like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Gareth Bale's amazing $757K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bale has a net worth of around $145 million despite Bale retiring in 2023. With a successful and lucrative soccer career, it isn't surprising to see the MLS Cup champion splurge on a handful of elite sports cars to fill his stacked garage, based on sources.

4. Audi Q7

The cheapest car in Bale's car collection is an Audi Q7, which is priced in the market for around $54,800. Although it's the cheapest car in Bale's garage, the Q7 isn't cheap by any means. Furthermore, it's one of the most coveted luxury SUVs in the market. In fact, the Q7 is capable of keeping in step with some super cars in the market thanks to its elite performance.

The Q7 is built with a 2.0-liter turbocharged Inline-4 powertrain. This allows it to produce 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Audi Q7 can reach a maximum speed of 155 mph. Furthermore, in exactly seven seconds, the Q7 can accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph with ease.

3. Bentley Continental GT

Next up on this list is Bale's Bentley Continental GT, which is valued in the market for around $206,600. The Continental GT is one of most coveted super cars in the market thanks to its outstanding exterior combined with the ability to take over any road.

As an icon of luxury, the Continental GT wasn't only built for speed in mind, but its elite performance doesn't compromise on comfort as a luxury vehicle.

The Continental GT is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 542 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. It has an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and it has a top speed of 208 mph, making it the fastest car in Bale's garage. It only requires less than four seconds to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

Given the features of the car, it's easy to see why Bale just couldn't resist getting one for himself.

2. Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

Another sports car that easily stands out in Bale's car collection is the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG. For this masterpiece on wheels, the three-time FIFA Club World Cup Champion paid around $221,580.

The SLS AMG is an elite sports car that demands attention wherever it goes. It features a sporty look that makes it an easy eye catcher. But more importantly, it's built to outclass any of its counterparts in the market.

The SLS AMG sources its power from a 6.2-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 583 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, the SLS AMG has no problems going from 0 to 60 mph in just a hair less than four seconds. Moreover, the SLS AMG can attain a maximum speed of 196 mph, and it has a seven-speed automatic transmission.

1. Lamborghini Huracan

Retailing in the market for around $274,390, the most expensive car in Bale's collection is the Lamborghini Huracan. The Huracan is arguably the best super car among the cars in Bale's garage.

This top-of-the-line beast sports a sleek design not only for aesthetics, but it was also designed for aerodynamic purposes. In addition to this, not a lot of super cars in the market can match the benefits of a Huracan.

The Huracan derives its power from a 5.2-liter V10 engine. This allows it to produce 630 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. The Huracan only needs a little over 2½ seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

On the other hand, this super car can go as fast as 202 mph, and it has a seven-speed automatic transmission. As one of the most coveted sports cars in the market, it's easy to see why Bale loves to take it for a spin every once in a while.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Gareth Bale's amazing $757K car collection.