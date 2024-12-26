Jessica Pegula has an incredible car collection. Pegula is a popular and well-respected tennis player. She has competed in the Australian Open, French Open, and the Wimbledon. In 2024, Pegula also made the Finals of the US Open when she lost to Aryna Sabalenka.

In addition to this, Pegula also recently represented the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Overall, Pegula has posted 421-241 record, earning a total of six career titles.

Given Pegula's accomplishments in the sport of tennis, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a tennis star like her drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is a look at Jessica Pegula's incredible $125K car collection, with photos.

According to online outlets, Pegula has a net worth of around $13 million. Aside from a respectable tennis career, Pegula's wealth also stems from her family fortune. The tennis star is the daughter of multi-billionaires Terry and Kim Pegula.

The Pegula family currently runs Pegula Sports and Entertainment. Under Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the family owns the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres. With plenty of wealth at her disposal, it isn't surprising that Pegula can afford to live in luxury. This includes owning some nice rides. As per sources, the tennis Olympian owns a muscle car and a luxury SUV.

2. Ford Mustang GT

The cheapest car in Pegula's collection is a Ford Mustang GT, which costs around $45,000. The Mustang GT is truly a powerful vehicle that easily stands out on the streets. In fact, the US Open finalist certainly loves turning some heads when she takes out this muscle car for a spin thanks to its distinct roar that makes it one of the most coveted cars in the market.

In terms of features, the Mustang GT boasts of a timeless exterior that never goes out of style. It's aggressiveness and sporty look is one of the main attractions of the Mustang GT. On the other hand, any driver will surely have a pleasant driving experience with the Mustang GT, as it certainly has no shortage of power.

Moreover, its lavish interior should provide a driving experience to any rider like no other regular car. Overall, it's easy to see why Pegula just had to pick one up for herself.

The Mustang GT derives its power from a 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It produces 400 horsepower and 515 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, equipped with a seven-speed automated manual transmission, it easily can reach a full speed of 165 mph.

On the other hand, it has no problems with acceleration. In fact, the Mustang GT is capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than three seconds with ease.

1. Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG

While Pegula has the keys to a Mustang GT, the American tennis star also has a Mercedes in the form of the Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG. For this luxurious SUV, Pegula paid a hefty price tag of $80,000.

This makes it the most expensive car in the car collection of the Olympian. The GLE 53 AMG is a top-tier SUV that shouldn't be overlooked, as it's one of the best SUV releases made by Mercedes.

Staying true to the brand, the GLE 53 AMG features a solid design that doesn't compromise on performance. The GLE 53 AMG possesses some good size, making it suitable for transporting some bulky items thanks to its sufficient cargo space. But more importantly, this elite SUV is capable of providing the utmost comfort to its passengers due its roomy leg room.

Some other features of the GLE 53 AMG is its built with a sport-tuned suspension system, giving any driver a more pleasant driving experience. Its upgraded brake system and exhaust system are an added bonus.

As a result, the GLE 53 AMG does give an aura of class, as its design does a good job in maintaining the premium features of a Mercedes while providing the benefits of a versatile SUV.

The GLE 53 AMG derives its power from a 4.0-liter Bi-Turbo V8 engine. This allows it to produce 453 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. It takes just less than 5.5 seconds for this elite SUV to accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph. The GLE 53 AMG can also attain a maximum speed of 155 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jessica Pegula's incredible $125K car collection.