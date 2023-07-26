LeBron James is arguably the best basketball player in the world. He is a four-time NBA champion, four-time Finals MVP, four-time League MVP, and 19-time All-Star. Furthermore, he also recently broke the all-time NBA scoring record. Given James' GOAT-like accomplishments in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, this article features cars included in LeBron James' $4.5 million car collection.

With all his accolades and accomplishments, there are monetary rewards that come with it. So it's no surprise that James has amassed a net worth of at least $1 billion. With that kind of money, he can easily afford an expensive hobby.

LeBron James owns a car collection valued at $4.5 million. Although James is a family man who currently has three kids with wife Savannah James, the four-time NBA champion often flies with his family via a private jet. As a result, it isn't surprising to see that the greatest basketball player in the world owns a lot of sports cars in his luxurious collection.

1. Chevy Camaro SS

Despite being the cheapest car in The King's collection, the 2010 Chevy Camaro SS is no slouch. Powered by a 6.2L V8 engine, James should have no problems with power and speed while driving this one. In fact, the $33,500 Chevy Camaro SS has the ability to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just five seconds.

2. Dodge Challenger SRT8 392

This is a formidable sports car fit for a top caliber player like James. Equipped with a 6.4L V8 engine, James should have no problems going fast. In fact, the $43,000 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392 can go as fast as 182 MPH. Although it is one of the cheapest in his car collection, the Dodge Challenger is certainly a force to be reckoned with.

3. Hummer H2

Although closest to being a family car, James actually received the Hummer H2 as a gift from his mother Gloria James when the four-time NBA champion turned 18 years old. Equipped with size and a 6.2L V8 engine, the Hummer H2 seemed like the perfect vehicle suited for a powerhouse like James. It is valued at $50,000.

4. Kia K900

Perfect for city driving, James probably drives comfortably in his Kia K900. Priced at $54,500, the Kia K900 provides Nappa Leather seat covers, a heated steering wheel perfect for the winter season, and a nice Lexicon sound system. Powered by a 5.0L V8 engine, the Kia K900 should have its place in James' car collection. Besides, James is also a spokesperson for Kia Motors.

5. Mercedes-Maybach S650

While not a sports car, the $198,700 Mercedes-Maybach S650 is a luxurious sedan. James particularly has the 2018 model. Equipped with a 6.0L Bi-Turbo V12 engine and a seven-gear transmission system, this car is more than enough to do some city driving.

6. Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet

Given that James' car collection is filled with sports cars, the Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet is just one of them. Originally just sold at $172,000 on retail, the NBA all-time leading scorer shelled out $210,000 for his due to additional packages. Equipped with a 3.8L Twin-turbocharged Flat-6, James should have no problems outrunning other cars with this one.

7. Ferrari F430 Spider

Speaking of top-down sports cars, James also got himself a Ferrari F430 Spider in 2008. After singlehandedly carrying the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in the prior year, The King certainly rewarded himself by getting a much-coveted Ferrari F430 Spider. The purchase of this Ferrari cost James $217,430.

8. Bentley Continental GT

This is another luxurious car fit for The King. Equipped with a 4.0L Twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the $220,000 Bentley Continental GT can reach a top speed of 189 mph. Furthermore, it has a highway fuel efficiency of 20 MPG. Also, the interior should give plenty of driving comfort for James.

9. Ferrari 458 Italia Spider

If your LeBron James, one Ferrari isn't enough. In fact, James picked up the Ferrari 458 Italia Spider, which costs $257,000. Like any Ferrari, James should have no problems ruling the streets the same way he takes over every basketball court he steps in.

10. Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano

Not one, not two, but three Ferraris. Treating himself for turning 25 years old back in the day, James celebrated like a king by acquiring a Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano. For the purchase, the four-time MVP shelled out $310,500 from his pockets. Equipped with a 6.0L Naturally Aspirated V12, James could reach as fast as 206 mph.

11. Maybach 57 S

Valued at $417,402, the Maybach 57s is certainly one of the most expensive vehicles in James' car collection. Powered by a 6.0L Twin-turbo V12, the Maybach can reach a top speed of 194 mph. While its performance is unquestionable, it also holds sentimental value, especially when the car has a plate that reads “KING OF OH.” Moreover, the interior of the car easily treats him like one.

12. Rolls Royce Phantom

It certainly helps to have a solid teammate like Shaquille O'Neal. After teaming up together in Cleveland, the Big Diesel gifted James a Rolls Royce Phantom for his 25th birthday celebration. Valued at $505,000, the Rolls Royce Phantom has no problems in accelerating, going from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.2 seconds.

13. Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

Having a retail price of $670,000, the Lamborghini Aventador Roadster combines luxury and performance. Given James' greatness on the basketball court, he is certainly worthy to drive the car that exhibits a 6.5L Naturally Aspirated V12 engine that allows it go as fast as 217 mph.

14. Porsche 918 Spyder

While James has a bevy list of expensive sports cars, none of which can top the Porsche 918 Spyder. In fact, James took out $1.4 million from his pockets to acquire the luxurious sports car in 2020, the same year James won his fourth NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Bubble.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on LeBron James' $4.5 million car collection.