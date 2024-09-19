A lot of fans will agree that Randy Orton is one of the WWE's main attractions. As a generational superstar, Orton is one of the most decorated wrestlers in the industry, which has helped Orton amass a net worth of $7 million.

His stacked resume includes 14 World Championship reigns, one United States championship, one Intercontinental championship, and four Tag Team championships. In fact, he's the youngest WWE superstar to win the World Heavyweight Championship at only 24 years old.

Aside from his stacked resume, Orton is also quite popular for his finishing maneuver, known as the R.K.O. Orton has used the R.K.O. to put away some of the most popular wrestlers such as Seth Rollins, Edge, Triple H, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Batista, Shawn Michaels, and many more.

As a result, it isn't surprising that Orton was once acknowledged as the “Legend Killer.” Given Orton's impact to the WWE across nearly three decades, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. Here's Randy Orton's incredible $482K car collection, with photos.

Orton was recently part of Wrestlemania XL, where he wrestled against Logan Paul and Kevin Owens for the United States Championship.

From making waves in the midcards to main eventing pay-per-views, he has established himself a Hall of Fame-worthy career. Given Orton's popularity in the WWE, it isn't surprising that he's also highly paid to showcase his wares inside the squared circle.

Although there was a misconception that Orton purchased a private jet, the former World Champion clarified that his comment on Instagram wasn't true at all. Nevertheless, it's safe to say that Orton is a huge fan of cars. According to sources, the WWE's Apex Predator owns a couple of luxury SUVs and one of the most coveted sports cars in the market.

4. Hummer H2 DUB Edition

The cheapest car in Orton's car collection is the Hummer H2 DUB Edition, which is sold in the market for $80,000. Although it's the cheapest car in the former world champion's garage, the price tag and its performance aren't cheap by any means.

The Hummer H2 DUB Edition boasts a solid exterior that makes it ready for any terrain. Moreover, its interior should properly house Orton's 6-foot-5, 275-pound frame with ease.

Powered by a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the Hummer H2 DUB Edition produces 393 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, it can also go from standstill to 60 mph in just a little over nine seconds.

In terms of speed, the Hummer H2 DUB Edition can also go as fast as 99 mph. The Hummer H2 DUB Edition is truly a powerful vehicle fit for a world champion like Orton.

3. Range Rover Vogue

Next up in Randy Orton's car collection is a Range Rover Vogue, which made the Viper shell out around $90,000. The Range Rover Vogue is truly a practical vehicle that offers a roomy interior which allows comfortable drives and sufficient storage space for transporting bulky items. While it's roomy interior is an attractive feature, its sleek exterior makes it a coveted SUV as well.

Equipped with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, the Range Rover Vogue produces 254 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. It can also reach a top speed of 155 mph. In addition to this, this premium SUV can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a hairline below six seconds. It's truly a practical SUV that deserves a place in Orton's garage.

2. Mercedes Benz GLS Class

There's no doubt that Orton is a huge fan of SUVs. It offers plenty of interior space for his family and for transporting bulkier items. Moreover, the SUV is also practical for long road trips that may require going through the toughest terrain. As a result, it isn't surprising that the former World Champion also owns a Mercedes Benz GLS Class, which is the third SUV in this list.

Priced at $99,000, not a lot of SUVs can match the Mercedes Benz GLS Class in terms of design and engine performance. Aside from a luxurious interior, the Mercedes Benz GLS Class also gets its power from a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine.

This allows it to produce 382 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. The Mercedes Benz GLS Class is also very much capable of speeding at 149 mph.

1. Lamborghini Huracan

The most expensive car in Orton's car collection is the Lamborghini Huracan, which retails for around $213,000. Staying true to the brand, it's easily one of the most coveted sports cars around the world thanks to its top-of-the-line performance combined with its timeless sports car design finish.

Thanks to its 5.2-liter V10 engine, it produces 631 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. In addition to this, the Lamborghini Huracan can also go as fast as 202 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Randy Orton's incredible $482K car collection.