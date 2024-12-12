Saraya has an amazing car collection. Saraya Brevis is a popular wrestler for All Elite Wrestling, where she emerged as the AEW Women's World Champion. Prior to joining AEW, she was also a major figure in WWE's Women's Revolution, where she took up the in-ring name of Paige. As Paige, she became the inaugural NXT champion and two-time WWE Divas' Champion.

Given Saraya's popularity in wrestling, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Saraya's amazing $535K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Saraya has a net worth of around $3 million. With a highly successful wrestling career, including being in the AEW Fight Forever video game, it isn't surprising to see Saraya get some cool rides to fill up her garage.

3. Cadillac Escalade

For more photos, click here

The least expensive car in Paige's collection is a Cadillac Escalade, which made the former WWE Diva's Champion shell out around $76,295. The Escalade is a favorite among Hollywood celebrities thanks to its classy exterior and lavish interior. As a result, it has become an icon of luxury that's rampant in the garage of big-time Hollywood A-listers.

In terms of features, the Escalade doesn't fall short in terms of size for a full-sized SUV. In addition to this, this top-tier SUV offers a lavish and roomy interior for the utmost comfort while also providing some much-needed cargo space to transport some of the most bulky items. This makes it the perfect vehicle for family outings.

Built with a 6.2-liter V8 engine, the Escalade produces 420 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. The Escalade only requires a little more than six seconds to move from a standstill position to 60 mph. Furthermore, this top-of-the-line SUV can attain a top speed of 154 mph with the help of a four-speed automatic transmission.

2. BMW i8

For more photos, click here

There's no question that the BMW i8 stands out in terms of its futuristic design. Moreover, any owner wouldn't be disappointed with the driving experience that the BMW i8 offers. As a result, it isn't surprising that the current AEW star had to get one for herself. Saraya probably took out around $148,495 from her pockets for this masterpiece on wheels.

While hybrid cars are increasingly getting more and more popular, the BMW i8 was way ahead of its time during its release. Fitting to Saraya's in-ring persona back in her days with the WWE, the car helped usher in a new era the same way the decorated wrestler was a huge figure in WWE's Women's Revolution.

The BMW i8 derives its power from a 1.5-liter turbocharged Inline-3 Hybrid engine. This allows it to produce 357 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. In just a little more than four seconds, the BMW i8 is well capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph with ease. In addition to this, the BMW i8 relies on a six-speed automatic transmission and can attain a top speed of 154 mph.

1. Mercedes Benz SLS AMG

For more photos, click here

Another sports car that easily stands out in Saraya's garage is the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG. For this masterpiece on wheels, the former AEW Women's World Champion paid around $310,000. This makes it the most expensive car in Saraya's collection. The SLS AMG is also the main attraction.

The SLS AMG is an elite sports car that demands attention wherever it goes. It features a sporty look that makes it an easy eye catcher. But more importantly, it's built to outclass any of its counterparts in the market.

Some of the outstanding features of the SLS AMG include its gullwing doors, making it an easy eye-catcher. Furthermore, it's ultimately lightweight and easy to maneuver, making it an elite beast that's built for speed. On top of that, Saraya should be able to enjoy the comfort of a lavish interior, providing an experience to any car owner like no other.

The SLS AMG sources its power from a 6.2-liter DOHC V8 engine. This allows it to produce 563 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, the SLS AMG has no problems going from 0 to 60 mph in just a hair less than four seconds. Moreover, the SLS AMG can attain a maximum speed of 196 mph with the assistance of a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Saraya's amazing $535K car collection.