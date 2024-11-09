Serena Williams has an insane car collection. Williams is a retired tennis star, who is now recovering from surgery on her neck. She is a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion and a three-time doubles champion. Furthermore, Williams is also a four-time Olympic gold medalist.

With plenty of accolades to her name, Williams has carved out a legendary legacy in terms of women's tennis. Given her achievements, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a former world-class tennis star like her drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Serena Williams' insane $762K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Williams has a net worth of around $300 million. With plenty of extra cash, it isn't surprising that she filled up her garage with some special cars, as per sources.

5. 2017 Mini Cooper S

The cheapest car in Williams' collection is a 2017 Mini Cooper S, which is valued at around $25,400. Although it's the cheapest car in her collection, the Mini Cooper S isn't cheap by any means. In fact, its sleek and compact design makes it a head turner on the road. As a result, the Mini Cooper S makes a stylish ride for the tennis star.

The Mini Cooper S is powered by a 2.0-liter Turbo Inline-4 engine. This allows it to produce 189 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, a six-speed manual transmission helps it go as fast as 143 mph. In terms of acceleration, it has no problems going from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than six seconds.

4. 2018 Lincoln Navigator

Next up on this list is Williams' 2018 Lincoln Navigator. As a brand ambassador for Lincoln, it isn't surprising that the four-time Olympic gold medalist was gifted one. The Navigator retails for around $81,420 on the market. It's a full-sized SUV with enough leg room and cargo space for its interior, making it a practical vehicle.

The Navigator sources its power from a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. This allows it to produce 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, the Navigator can go from a standstill position to 60 mph in less than 5½ seconds. In addition to this, this massive SUV can speed up to 115 mph thanks to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

3. 2020 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition

Aside from the 2018 Lincoln Navigator, it seems that the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion was also given a 2020 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition. The Continental Coach Door Edition is also quite pricey with a selling price of $116,000 on the market. But unlike the Navigator, the Continental Coach Door Edition is a luxury sedan, highlighted by its center-opening doors.

The Continental Coach Door Edition derives its power from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. This allows it to produce 400 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, this premium sedan can peak at 155 mph with the assistance of its six-speed automatic transmission. It only requires a hair below six seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

2. 2024 Bentley Continental GT

While Williams has been a great brand ambassador of Lincoln cars, the tennis star just couldn't resist not having a super car like the 2024 Bentley Continental GT parked in her garage. For this elite supercar, the three-time women's doubles champion paid around $245,850.

The Continental GT finds a way to boast a well-designed exterior without compromising on performance. It has the potential to outclass any of its counterparts in the market.

The Continental GT is built with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 542 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission paves the way for it to reach full speed. It needs less than four seconds to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

1. Aston Martin Vanquish

Sold in the market for $293,650, the most expensive car in Williams' collection is an Aston Martin Vanquish. The Vanquish is a luxury super car, making it one of the most-coveted vehicles made by Aston Martin. It boasts of a sleek and eye-catching design with the ability to take over any roads. It's easily a car that stands out from the rest of the competition.

Powered by a 5.9-liter V12 engine, the Vanquish produces 580 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. Its eight-speed automatic transmission allows it to go full speed at 200 mph. In just 4.1 seconds, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Serena Williams' insane $762K car collection.