Zinedine Zidane is a former decorated French soccer star who has a FIFA World Cup title to his name. Moreover, he is also a La Liga Champion and UEFA Champions League winner. Given Zidane's accomplishments in football, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Zinedine Zidane's incredible $355K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Zidane has a net worth of around $120 million. Thanks to a lucrative football career, the FIFA World Cup champion can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. After his playing career, Zidane managed for several years, including two stints for Real Madrid. Zidane also was rumored to be the next manager for Manchester United at one point.

With plenty of cash at his disposal, it's not surprising to see the football star splurge on some luxury cars to fill up his garage.

3. Audi RS3

It seems that the former French football star is a fan of luxury super cars. As a result, it isn't surprising that he also owns a luxury sedan in the form of the Audi RS3. For this masterpiece on wheels, Garcia took out around $62,300 from his pockets, according to Audi's official website.

This luxury sedan should treat anyone like a Hollywood A-lister with its lavish interior, highlighted by advanced technology that features a great audio system, a modern driver display, and some essential safety features.

In addition to this, the Audi RS3 boasts a sporty look that should easily turn some heads wherever Zidane chooses to go. As a result, while it's the cheapest car in his collection, the Audi RS3 certainly deserves a special place in his garage.

The Audi RS3 derives its power from a 2.5-liter Inline-5 cylinder engine. This allows it to produce 400 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to acceleration, it can easily go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than 3½ seconds. Moreover, it's well capable of going as fast as 155 mph with the assistance of an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2. Range Rover Sport

Sold in the market for as much $69,500, the second-most expensive car in Zidane's solid car collection is the Range Rover Sport. The Sport is one of the most coveted luxury SUVs in the market today.

The Sport is also a staple among Hollywood A-listers given its sleek exterior finish combined with a spacious and lavish interior that assures comfort, making it a practical vehicle for either city driving or road trips. With a handful of amenities, advanced technology, and a roomy interior, the La Liga champion should have no problems in getting treated like royalty.

Aside from being designed with comfort in mind, the Range Rover Sport also has the ability to thrive in some of the most unforgiving terrains, as it also possesses some off-roading capabilities. This makes it the perfect luxury SUV whenever Zidane decides to go on long adventurous trips with his family and friends.

The Sport produces 296 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 2.0-liter Inline-4 cylinder engine. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Sport can go as fast as 125 mph. In addition to this, the Sport can move from standstill position to 60 mph in just a little more than seven seconds.

1. Mercedes-Benz AMG G63

Given that Zidane is a huge fan of luxury SUVs, the international football sensation also took a liking to the Mercedes-Benz AMG G63. For this luxurious SUV, the FIFA World Cup Champion paid around $222,700. It's safe to say that the AMG G63 is the main attraction of Zidane's garage. In fact, it's one of the most coveted SUVs in the world.

The AMG G63 is a top-tier SUV that offers the utmost comfort with its lavish interior. But aside from having a comfy interior for its drivers and passengers, it also comes in handy for long road trips. The AMG G63 is also built to pass through some of the most difficult terrain thanks to its off-roading capabilities. As a result, it's easily the ideal vehicle for any outdoor junkie.

Deriving its power from a 6.0-liter V12 powertrain, the AMG G63 produces 621 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, the AMG G63 has no problems going from a standstill position to 60 mph in just more than five seconds.

In addition to this, this top-tier SUV can reach a maximum speed of 149 mph, and it has a seven-speed shiftable automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Zinedine Zidane's incredible $355K car collection.