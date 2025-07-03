The Milwaukee Brewers are finally getting back one of their longtime veteran starting pitchers, Brandon Woodruff. Woodruff will officially have his season debut on Sunday against the Miami Marlins.

Woodruff could have debuted earlier this season, but he suffered a setback during a rehab stint. In the second inning, he was hit in the elbow by a line drive hit 108.2 miles per hour. He exited the game and headed back to Milwaukee to receive x-rays on Wednesday, according to MLB.com writer Adam McCalvy.

Woodruff needed extra time but after waiting two years, waiting another few weeks wasn't too bad. Now, Woodruff joins a rotation that is very deep with young and talented hurlers. Of course, Jose Quintana is not young as he is a vet himself, but Jacob Misiorowski, Chad Patrick, Quinn Priester, and, of course, the ace, Freddy Peralta, are all future players.

Woodruff is 32 years old and has plenty left in the tank. He may be eased into his season, so it's not expected that he will pitch deep into games until he is fully comfortable. It is unclear how long manager Pat Murphy will let him go.

The Marlins can be a tricky opponent to pitch against. They just swept both the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks last week to win eight straight games. That streak finally ended against the Minnesota Twins, but the Marlins' offense has been hot lately. Woodruff must be careful and not overlook them. The good news is that he is playing in the series finale, so he will have two games to see how the Marlins' offense looks before his season debut.

With a day off next Thursday, if all goes well for Woodruff against the Marlins, his next start will be on the weekend against the Washington Nationals. The Brewers have a deep rotation, so they could use a 6-man rotation for as long as it works.