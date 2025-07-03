On Wednesday night, Clayton Kershaw achieved yet another milestone in his incredible career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but for many, it was the special moment he shared with his family after the fact garnered the most attention. The veteran left-hander became the 20th pitcher in MLB history to reach 3000 career strikeouts.

As his family shared in the emotion seated in the stands, his journey was celebrated at Dodger Stadium. This moment will be remembered not just for the accomplishment but for the emotional content as well.

Kershaw reached this milestone in the sixth inning versus the Chicago White Sox by striking out Vinny Capra on a 1-2 slider that perfectly caught the corner to end the inning. Ellen and the kids celebrated by throwing both arms up in the air.

At 36, Kershaw wrapped up his career after pitching six impressive innings and striking out three batters, earning a heartfelt standing ovation from the home crowd. However, the magic continue seconds later in the clubhouse after Kershaw had a lengthy hug with his family. He hugged his kids while his wife texted him congratulations, and he finally got a picture of Kershaw showing off the ball of the game in his head, which made his mark in MLB history.

Not only did this strikeout elevate Kershaw to the top level of the game, but it also made him the fourth left-handed pitcher in history to reach the milestone of 3,000 strikeouts. Now Kershaw belongs to the same group as fellow active pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer in this elite club.

Kershaw has generated a legacy over the last 18 seasons with the Dodgers, including three Cy Young Awards, a National League MVP, and a World Series championship in 2020. Over his career, his incredible durability and constant excellence have shaped an era of Dodgers baseball. Now that Kershaw has 3,000 strikeouts, he is connected with all-time greats like Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, and Roger Clemens.

The Dodgers wrapped up the evening with a nail-biting 5–4 walk-off win, adding to the electric vibe at the ballpark. For Kershaw, that moment in the clubhouse with his wife and kids probably meant more than any record or victory ever could. Surrounded by laughter, love, and celebration, this milestone transformed from a career achievement into a treasured family memory.

