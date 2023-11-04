Zion Williamson is a two-time All-Star for the New Orleans Pelicans. Check out Williamson's incredible $635K car collection.

Zion Williamson's car collection is one worthy of the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. With a 6-foot-7 stature combined with his brute strength, it looked like Williamson was the next big thing at one point.

However, as of late, injuries have hampered the NBA career of Williamson. But despite playing below expectations, no one can take away that Williamson is still a two-time All-Star. Furthermore, the Pelicans are keeping their faith on the former Duke standout as the undisputed face of the franchise.

Given Williamson's rising NBA career, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Zion Williamson's incredible $635K car collection, with photos.

With Williamson penciled to take the New Orleans Pelicans franchise on his shoulders, there's no question that the 6-foot-7 forward rakes in a huge amount of money from his NBA career. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Williamson has a net worth of around $18 million.

With extra money to spare, it isn't surprising that the NBA rising star is able to splurge on a few luxury sedans and SUVs to fill up his garage. Fortunately, he has a large house in New Orleans to have room for his car collection. Here is Williamson's car collection.

4. Jeep Wrangler

For more photos, check out this review.

Williamson purchased the Jeep Wrangler with the intention of giving it to his brother Noah Williamson, who is 13 years younger. Given that the car will have to wait for Noah to grow up, it isn't surprising that the two-time All-Star also used the SUV for himself. In fact, it was one of the first purchases for Williamson after receiving his NBA paycheck, as per Duke Basketball.

Although the Jeep Wrangler is the cheapest car in Williamson's car collection at $75,000, the SUV is certainly not a slouch. Powered by a 6.4L V8 engine and a four-wheel drive, the Jeep Wrangler is ultimately a powerful SUV fit for Williamson's brute style of play.

Moreover, in terms of acceleration and speed, the Jeep Wrangler is capable of reach a maximum speed of 112 mph. It can also go from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds. Given that the Jeep Wrangler is an off-road SUV, Williamson should have no fear of taking this one for a spin on the most unforgiving trails.

3. Mercedes AMG GT 4 Door Coupe

For more photos, go to this review.

A lot of people can only dream of owning a Mercedes. However, for Williamson, he owns the coveted Mercedes AMG GT 4 Door Coupe.

Sold in the market for nearly $100,000, the Mercedes AMG GT 4 Door Coupe provides the speed of a Mercedes while showcasing a modern look. In other words, it's a sedan that combines style and performance. This should allow Williamson not only to stand out on the NBA court but also on the streets of New Orleans.

Fitted with a 4L V8 Twin-turbo engine that produces 639 horsepower, in terms of speed, not a lot of cars can beat the Mercedes AMG GT 4 Door Coupe, as it is capable of going as fast as 177 mph. Furthermore, the Mercedes AMG GT 4 Door Coupe also has the ability to go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over 4 seconds.

2. Mercedes AMG S63

For more photos, check out this review.

Apparently for Williamson, one Mercedes isn't enough. In fact, the Pelicans big man also has a Mercedes AMG S63 in Williamson's car collection.

With the performance and design of the Mercedes AMG S63, a lot of people can argue that it is the best luxury sedan in the market. Not only does the car provide some power for the driver, but it also offers a unique feeling of comfort while driving around the city with style.

Retailed in the market for $100,000, the Mercedes AMG S63 is easily the second-most expensive car in his garage. In fact, it surely has a place in his collection. The Mercedes AMG S63 is equipped with a six-cylinder engine. It also has no problems with speed, with the Mercedes AMG S63 capable of reaching a top speed of 130 mph. It's certainly a premium sedan like no other.

1. Mercedes AMG G63

For more photos, go to this review.

Two Mercedes were not enough for Williamson. The Pelicans star wanted three. The Mercedes AMG G63 is the most expensive car in Williamson's garage at $130,000. The roomy SUV should allow Williamson to drive in comfort, easily housing his 6-foot-7, 284-pound frame.

Equipped with a 4.0L V8 engine and a nine-speed transmission, Williamson should also have no problems driving the SUV in terms of speed, power, and style.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Zion Williamson's incredible $635K car collection.