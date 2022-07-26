Chelsea’s bonkers Timo Werner offer to Juventus for Matthijs de Ligt before he joined Bayern, revealed

It’s no secret that Chelsea is still keen on selling Timo Werner this summer after a couple of poor seasons at Stamford Bridge. He’s struggled to adapt to the physicality of the Premier League and has failed to score goals on a consistent basis as he did in Germany.

Well, it appears the Blues tried to use Werner in a plea to get Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus before he ultimately joined Bayern Munich.

Via Christian Falk of BILD:

TRUE✅ Timo Werner was offered by Chelsea to @juventusfc for a swap deal with Matthijs de Ligt. Juve refused — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 26, 2022

To be frank, it’s understandable why Juve didn’t accept Chelsea’s offer. If it was simply Werner for de Ligt, that’s a massive lowball for the Italian giants. The German has been in poor form and there are no guarantees he would thrive in Serie A. de Ligt meanwhile, is one of the best center-backs in Europe. If the Blues really wanted to get this deal done, they would’ve had to at least offer some cash on top of Werner.

But, in the end, de Ligt took his talents to the Bundesliga title-holders to strengthen their already solid backline. The Dutch international put pen to paper on a five-year deal at the Allianz Arena, with Bayern paying Juventus a total fee after add-ons of approximately €80 million.

As for Chelsea, they did manage to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, another top center-back. They were close to also bringing in Jules Kounde from Sevilla, but it seems he may be more interested in joining Barcelona, who have swooped in and tried to hijack the Frenchman. Remember, they already did that with Raphinha as well. As a result, Thomas Tuchel’s side is reluctant to sell Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso to Barca after finessing them on two players.