The long-running transfer saga involving Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo and Chelsea seems to be reaching its conclusion, reported by goal.com. The Blues eager to finalize the deal for the young talent before their Premier League opener against Liverpool on Sunday.

Despite initial hurdles and a valuation gap, talks between the two clubs have gained momentum this week. Chelsea's interest in the 21-year-old has been persistent throughout the summer, and recent developments indicate that the London club is determined to secure his signature.

Caicedo's desire for the move has become evident as well. He skipped a pre-season friendly and opted out of training as part of his effort to facilitate the transfer to Chelsea. His absence from Brighton's preparations has intensified the transfer discussions.

However, the stumbling block remains Brighton's asking price. The Seagulls are reportedly holding out for £100 million ($127 million) for their prized midfielder. Chelsea's latest bid was reportedly around £80 million ($101 million), falling short of the valuation by a significant margin.

If the transfer goes through, it would be a substantial loss for Brighton, who saw another key player, Alexis Mac Allister, depart for Liverpool earlier in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea's Premier League opener against Liverpool is now only a few days away, adding urgency to the negotiations. The encounter between these two heavyweights promises an intriguing start to the season. Whether Moises Caicedo will be on the field wearing a Chelsea jersey during this clash remains uncertain, but the ongoing developments indicate that a resolution might be imminent.