As the transfer rumors surrounding Moises Caicedo intensify, Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi has not hesitated to take a subtle jab at Chelsea, reported by goal.com. He hinted at the difference in ambitions and opportunities between the two clubs for the upcoming season.

Chelsea has been pursuing Caicedo vigorously as their top transfer target this summer. However, Brighton is standing firm on their stance to retain the talented midfielder, who has garnered interest from several top clubs.

In a recent press conference, Roberto De Zerbi addressed the ongoing transfer saga and indirectly highlighted the contrasting fortunes of the two clubs in European competitions for the upcoming season. While Brighton is set to compete in the prestigious Europa League, an achievement that signifies their progress and growing stature, Chelsea, in contrast, will not have the luxury of participating in any European competition this season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

De Zerbi's snide comment was aimed at emphasizing the allure of Brighton's potential European adventure compared to Chelsea's lack of continental football. He stated, “Caicedo stays with us until my owner changes his mind. I have no idea of what can happen in the future — but if Moises leaves, we have to find the right player. We have to substitute him with a great player because this year we play in the Europa League, unlike Chelsea.”

Brighton's impressive performance in the Premier League last season, outperforming the heavily funded Chelsea side, has been a testament to their progress and team spirit. The Seagulls finished well above expectations and are now gearing up for a challenging campaign in European competition.

Losing Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool has already been a setback for Brighton, and they are determined not to part ways with another key player like Moises Caicedo. In any case, De Zerbi's subtle dig at Chelsea has added an extra layer of intrigue to the ongoing transfer saga and highlights the contrasting ambitions of the two Premier League clubs for the upcoming season.