Brighton have rejected an improved £70 million ($92m) offer from Chelsea for midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to goal.com. This is the second bid from the Blues that has been turned down by the Seagulls, after an initial offer of £60m ($79m) earlier in the summer.

Chelsea, however, are determined to secure the services of the Ecuador international and have raised their bid in an attempt to convince Brighton to sell. The Blues see Caicedo as a top target and have reportedly already agreed personal terms with the player. The saga has been ongoing since January, and Chelsea are not giving up on their pursuit of the highly-rated midfielder.

Caicedo is currently with Brighton on their pre-season tour in the United States, but it remains to be seen if he will feature in any competitive matches for the club. Brighton is holding out for a fee of around £100m ($131m) for their prized asset, who is under contract with them until 2027.

Chelsea is now considering whether to make a third bid for Caicedo. The potential inclusion of England U21 international Levi Colwill in the negotiations is also being discussed, as Brighton is interested in bringing the defender back to the Amex Stadium following his successful loan spell last season. Brighton has already rejected a £30m ($39m) bid for Colwill.

With time still remaining before the transfer deadline, the situation is likely to develop further. Chelsea will be hoping that their persistence pays off and that they can eventually secure the signing of Moises Caicedo, while Brighton remains determined to hold onto their prized midfielder for a significant fee.