Chelsea drops statement after fan’s racist gesture aimed at South Korean Tottenham star

The soccer world has been dealing with a massive racism issue over the last few years. Various slurs and offensive gestures have been hurled at non-White players many times. During a recent game between Chelsea and Tottenham, this unfortunate issue reared it’s ugly head once again.

During the second half of the game, South Korean forward Son Heung-min lined up for a routine corner kick for Tottenham. As he was doing so, several cameras caught a shirtless fan (most likely a Chelsea fan) pulling his eyes up. This is a common derogatory gesture done against East Asian people to mock their slanted eyes.

Do not discriminate against people of color…No one has the right to racism…This is a racist act against Son Heung-min during the Chelsea game…How hard and painful must this player be? pic.twitter.com/PEC33aopCk — young (@yJ19236089) August 17, 2022

A few days after the incident went viral, Chelsea published a strongly-worded statement about the incident. The club condemned the actions of the “fan”.

“Chelsea FC has consistently made its zero tolerance position on discriminatory behaviour very clear, yet there are still idiots like this that attach themselves to this club as so-called ‘fans’, which shames Chelsea FC, our coaches, players, staff and our true supporters.”

“We are investigating this incident and, if identified, this individual will face the strongest action from the club.”

Racism during soccer games has unfortunately been commonplace in the last few years in the European leagues. In fact, one of Chelsea’s current stars, Raheem Sterling, has been the victim of similar attacks because of his race. The culprit, ironically, was a Chelsea fan, back when Sterling was playing for Manchester City. Still, Sterling didn’t hold it against the club clearly.

We will keep you updated on any new developments surrounding the case of Son Hueng-min.