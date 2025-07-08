The Chicago Sky suffered a tough 81-79 loss to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday. It's a loss that keeps Chicago at the bottom of the WNBA rankings, as the team has struggled throughout the season. During the game, Angel Reese was spotted slamming a coach's clipboard in frustration, as the game wasn't going the way she wanted it to.

With just over 29 seconds remaining in the contest, the Sky called a timeout with the game tied 77-77. Reese walked over to the sideline, voicing her frustration to her teammates. An assistant coach attempted to hand the 23-year-old forward a clipboard to likely go over a play. However, Angel Reese slapped it out of the coach's hand in the heat of the moment.

Angel Reese was HEATED and smacked a clipboard out of a assistant coach's hand moments before the Sky's loss to the Mystics 👀pic.twitter.com/tScSAzwVzY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 8, 2025

The Sky are now 5-13 on the season and are ranked in 12th place in the WNBA standings. It's been a tough season so far, but Tuesday's loss certainly wasn't due to Angel Reese. The former first-round pick led her team in points (22) and rebounds (15) while also having the second-most assists on her team (4). Despite putting in her best effort, it just wasn't enough to overcome the Mystics.

Angel Reese's clipboard slam caused quite the stir on social media. It brought mixed reactions from sports fans alike, as some individuals defended her actions. Meanwhile, others called foul and thought her reaction was unprofessional.

“I don't blame her. She tired of losing,” exclaimed one fan.

This individual stated, “Can't be doing that, Reese.”

Bro did everything and still lost pic.twitter.com/wNxFxE9lJr — Reese's Pieces (@osmanos51951278) July 8, 2025

“Cus why are you handing her a clipboard, she's not the coach,” asked another user.

One fan stated with an overreaction, claiming, “Embarrassing behavior and completely disrespectful by Angela Reese. [Two] game suspension at the minimum.”

Despite the visible frustration and tough season for the Sky so far, Angel Reese has shown promise in her second year in the WNBA. She entered Tuesday's contest averaging 12.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 40.9% from the field and 79.7% from the free-throw line.