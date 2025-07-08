As Major League Baseball approaches All-Star Weekend and the break that comes with it, the final All-Star rosters were released. The Seattle Mariners, one of many teams fighting for a playoff spot, will have four representatives. Cal Raleigh will start at catcher after a historic start to the season, joined by center fielder Julio Rodriguez. Bryan Woo and Andres Munoz will take the mound.

The American League All-Star rosters have multiple representatives from across the league. However, the Mariners and Detroit Tigers are the only teams with four representatives. After the release of the finalized rosters, Seattle's manager, Dan Wilson, shared a special moment with his team before they take on the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

https://twitter.com/Mariners/status/1942657237740290322

“This is super exciting, and I'm really honored to be able to share this with everybody,” Wilson told his team.

Wilson has led his team to an impressive first half of the regular season. They are more than five games away from the top spot in the AL West, but the team's top players have led the way. After signing his new contract, Raleigh has taken off, setting records at the plate. Rodriguez has been as dominant as ever at the plate, helping to lead one of the league's best offenses.

On the mound, Woo and Munoz lead Wilson's starting rotation and bullpen, respectively. Both are having near-career years, and Munoz is near the top of the league in total saves. Their play has led the Mariners on a tear heading into the break. They have two challenging series to finish the first half of the season off, though. They face the Yankees and Tigers on the road this week.

However, Seattle has won seven of their last ten games. If they can ride that momentum into the All-Star break, they are in the drivers seat down the stretch of the season.