Christian Pulisic, who recently signed to AC Milan, has expressed his regret over not receiving more opportunities to prove himself during his time at Chelsea, reported by goal.com. The American winger, who completed his move to Milan this summer, felt he could have contributed more if given the chance.

Pulisic made a total of 58 starts for Chelsea in the Premier League, but his playing time gradually decreased over the years. In the previous season, he started only eight times in the top-flight. Reflecting on his time at Stamford Bridge, Pulisic acknowledged that he wished he had been given more opportunities to showcase his abilities.

Speaking to ESPN, Pulisic said, “Of course, there are definitely times where I wish I could've gotten more of an opportunity and been that guy, but yeah, for whatever reason, that's not the case, and like I said, I'm just so excited for this new challenge, and I'm definitely ready and up for it.”

Christian Pulisic's move to AC Milan cost the Italian club £17 million ($22 million), and he is now determined to make a significant impact in Italy. Having risen to prominence as a breakout star at Borussia Dortmund before joining Chelsea, Pulisic will be looking to regain his form and showcase his talent in Milan.

The Serie A side has an exciting pre-season schedule, featuring matches against renowned clubs such as Real Madrid, Juventus, and Barcelona. Pulisic will be hoping to be involved in these high-profile fixtures as he aims to make an impression and establish himself as an influential player for AC Milan.