Christian Pulisic is excited to start his new chapter with AC Milan.

The U.S. men's national team captain officially signed a four-year deal with the Rossoneri after completing a €22 million ($24.7 million) transfer on Thursday from Premier League club Chelsea.

And after a four-year stint with the Blues where he ultimately fell out of favor, Pulisic is itching to get started with Milan.

“I’m delighted to be here, and I’m excited and honored,” Pulisic said in his press conference. “Everything truly is special at AC Milan. You can breathe in the history, and you just want to come here.

“The initial talks started when I was away on international duty and, although it took a bit of time to get the agreement sorted, I made the decision to accept early on.”

Pulisic went on to add that he's already spoken to Milan manager Stefano Pioli while also noting how the Serie A giants were an extremely popular team in the U.S. even back when he was a kid.

“I spoke to Pioli and got a real sense that he wanted to have me, and I’m grateful to him,” Pulisic added. “For me, it’s a new start. I also spoke to a few members of the ownership. AC Milan are really well supported in the US; ever since I was a kid, I can remember the passion for these colors there.”

In addition to his talent and dribbling ability, Milan can certainly expect a massive boost from the U.S. market with this signing.

Christian Pulisic scored 26 goals in 145 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea.