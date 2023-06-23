Newcastle United have made an inquiry to sign Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen this summer. The Danish defender came to Selhurst Park from Lyon on a £17m move after impressing on loan at Fulham during the 2020-21 season.

According to the reports from Daily Mail, the Magpies are strongly interested in Andersen, but his asking price could be a huge talking point in the negotiations. The former Lyon has established himself as the best central defender in the Premier League outside the top six. He currently has three years left on his deal at Crystal Palace.

Considering the duration of his contract, the Eagles can ask for a higher price from Newcastle United. This could be a huge problem for Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, who has been told he has £75m to spend this year.

Anderson started 32 games for Crystal Palace in the 2022/23 season, scoring one goal against champions Manchester City. The Danish central defender has played alongside emerging English defender Marc Guehi in the Palace backline.

The former Lyon man has greatly influenced Palace’s defense in the 2022/23 season, helping his team claim eight clean sheets. Now, he remains on the radar of Howe, who look to strengthen their squad spine after qualifying for the Champions League.

Newcastle United are reportedly also in for AC Milan star boy Sandro Tonali. The Magpies are set to bid £50m for the Italian midfielder, and talks are progressing very well. On the other hand, Crystal Palace could also lose Guehi this summer, who has been receiving a lot of spotlight from the top European clubs in the world.