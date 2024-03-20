Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has suggested that his old club should target Real Madrid midfield stars Luka Modric and Toni Kroos to inject experience into the youthful Blues squad.
During an appearance on talkSPORT, Cole floated the idea of Chelsea adding the seasoned duo to their ranks, highlighting Modric's influence on young talents like Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Federico Valverde at Real Madrid.
“I'd be looking to bring in some experienced players who set the tone,” remarked Cole. “Is Luka Modric out of contract? Does he want to come and play in the Premier League for one more year? He's still doing bits at Real Madrid. And how much has he helped Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde? He would've had such an influence on them as players.”
The 34-year-old Kroos was also brought into consideration by Cole, suggesting that the German midfielder could test himself in the Premier League and assist Chelsea's burgeoning squad.
At present, Chelsea's midfield lacks seasoned campaigners, with 23-year-old Enzo Fernandez and 24-year-old Conor Gallagher being the elder statesmen in that department. With the majority of the squad composed of young talents, Cole believes the addition of Modric and Kroos could provide valuable leadership and experience.
Notably, Chelsea's pursuit of Modric is not a new endeavor, having previously failed in a bid to sign him from Tottenham in 2011. However, with Modric and Kroos both approaching the end of their contracts at Real Madrid, Chelsea might have a renewed opportunity to secure their services.
While Chelsea faces challenges in the current season, including a mid-table position in the Premier League and a Carabao Cup final defeat, the potential acquisitions of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos could provide a significant boost to their ambitions in both domestic and European competitions. As for Modric and Kroos, their future destinations may depend on their performances and decisions in the coming months.