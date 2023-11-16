Real Madrid's Luka Modric is considering a potential transfer to the Saudi Pro League as he continues to experience limited playing time

Real Madrid‘s veteran midfielder, Luka Modric, is considering a potential transfer to the Saudi Pro League as he continues to experience limited playing time with the Spanish giants, via GOAL. Modric's agent, Borja Couce, has indicated that the Croatian playmaker might entertain a move to Saudi Arabia during the upcoming January transfer window and has already received several offers from clubs in the Middle East.

Despite featuring in 15 games for Real Madrid this season, the 38-year-old has found himself frequently relegated to the bench, making just six starts. Expressing his dissatisfaction with the reduced game time, Modric is exploring the possibility of a mid-season move to the Saudi Pro League.

Couce shared insights with Shoot, stating, “Saudi clubs? This summer there was interest in Modric with the aim of signing him. The player has several offers, from a club from the capital and another club.” It seems that the transfer door is open for Modric, if he chooses to follow the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia.

While Luka Modric is currently focused on his tenure with Real Madrid, the idea of a potential shift to the Saudi Pro League remains on the table, contingent upon receiving a compelling offer. Such a move, especially in the middle of the season, would be unexpected, considering Modric's opportunity to conclude his illustrious career in Spain on a high note, potentially securing La Liga success with Real Madrid. The January transfer window may bring decisive developments in Modric's future as he weighs his options for the next phase of his footballing journey.