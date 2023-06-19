In a surprising turn of events, Kai Havertz has informed Chelsea that he will not be signing a contract extension, potentially paving the way for a move to Arsenal, reported by goal.com. The German attacker's decision comes as a significant boost for the Gunners, who have been actively pursuing his signature.

Although Arsenal's initial bid for Kai Havertz was rejected by Chelsea, the player has expressed his desire to make the switch to the Emirates Stadium. Chelsea has set a price tag of £70 million for the talented midfielder, but Arsenal is determined to negotiate a lower fee.

Kai Havertz's reluctance to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge has sparked interest from other top clubs, including Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. Chelsea will be hoping that Bayern enters the race for Kai Havertz's services, leading to a bidding war that could drive up the transfer fee.

With a reported weekly salary of £220,000 at Chelsea, Kai Havertz's wage demands are not expected to be an obstacle for Arsenal, as the Gunners are reportedly prepared to meet his financial expectations.

The 24-year-old midfielder is set to represent Germany in an international friendly against Colombia on June 20 tomorrow, providing him with an opportunity to showcase his skills on the international stage.

As the transfer saga unfolds, football fans will be eagerly awaiting further developments regarding Kai Havertz's future. With Arsenal keen to bolster their squad and Bayern Munich still in the picture, the battle for Havertz's signature promises to be an intriguing one to watch.