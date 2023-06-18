Christian Pulisic‘s potential departure from Chelsea this summer is in doubt due to a lack of suitors willing to meet his wage demands, leading to complications in finding a suitable destination for the talented winger, reported by goal.com. Despite his desire to leave the club, the Blues are facing difficulties in offloading the American international.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen on trimming Chelsea's bloated squad during the ongoing transfer window. However, the club is encountering obstacles in their attempts to move on certain players, and Pulisic's situation is proving to be a complex one. While he is considered a saleable asset who would be open to a move, the lack of interest from potential suitors has put his potential departure on hold.

Christian Pulisic's wages, which reportedly exceed £200,000 per week, have proven to be a stumbling block for many clubs, including those within the Premier League. Despite his desire to remain in England, other top-flight teams are hesitant to take on the financial burden associated with his salary. Even Juventus, who have been linked with the 22-year-old winger recently, may find his wage demands too prohibitive.

Last season, Pulisic struggled to secure regular playing time under Pochettino, making just eight Premier League starts. As the new campaign approaches, it remains to be seen whether the Argentine manager will consider the American as a key figure in his plans for the team.

Meanwhile, Chelsea continues its active pursuit of squad overhauls. Negotiations are reportedly underway for the potential sales of promising midfielder Mason Mount to Manchester United and versatile attacker Kai Havertz to Arsenal. Additionally, French midfield maestro N'Golo Kante is expected to depart for Al-Ittihad, while Croatian international Mateo Kovacic is also rumored to be a target for Manchester City.

As the transfer window progresses, Chelsea's hierarchy will remain committed to reshaping the squad, and Pulisic's future will continue to hang in the balance until a suitable resolution is reached. The club will need to navigate the challenges of finding a club willing to meet his wage demands or consider alternative solutions to resolve the situation.