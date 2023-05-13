Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

With their disastrous season coming to a close, Chelsea have found their new boss. After weeks of negotiations, the Blues are set to appoint former Tottenham and PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino as their next gaffer, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Frank Lampard is still going to finish out the campaign, with Pochettino expected to take over in June. He will bring several members of the coaching staff with him. The Argentine and Julian Nagelsmann were seen as the top two candidates to replace Graham Potter, who was fired after just six months at the helm. But, Chelsea ultimately went with a manager in Poch who has tons of experience in the Premier League.

The 51-year-old coached Spurs from 2014-2019, even leading them to a Champions League final appearance in 2019. He eventually got sacked and ultimately went on to PSG but only lasted a year and a half in the French capital.

Pochettino certainly has a tall task ahead of him. The Blues are in the midst of arguably their worst season ever, sitting in 11th place. They’re set to miss out on Europe for the first time in over 20 years. With a jam-packed squad and no shortage of dead weight, Pochettino and Chelsea have a lot of decisions to make in the upcoming summer transfer window.

But, there is lots of young talent with loads of potential that Pochettino would be delighted to work with. Signing a true center-forward should be priority number one though, despite reports that Romelu Lukaku will return to Stamford Bridge from his Inter Milan loan spell.