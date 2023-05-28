romelu lukaku has been linked with a move back to Chelsea Football Club after a season with Inter Milan, and it seems like a matter of when, not if, he will make the switch.

Lukaku’s loan spell at Inter Milan has been a resounding success. He has scored 9 goals and provided 5 assists in 24 matches minutes of Serie A action, and he has also scored 3 goals in 144 minutes of Champions League football. His goalscoring rate of one goal every 48 minutes in the Champions League is particularly impressive. Lukaku’s return to Inter has been a major boost for the club, who are currently in second place in Serie A behind Napoli.

Because of this, Inter has already began plans for talks with Chelsea for the Belgian striker:

Inter will discuss with Chelsea after the UCL final for Lukaku. 🔵🇧🇪 He’s doing very well after injuries with 9 goals and 5 assists in 1.949’ in Serie A… also, one goal every 48 mins in UCL with 3 in 144’. “The plane from London finally landed!”, Bastoni commented 😅📱🛩️ pic.twitter.com/LiAIjXycA1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2023

Romelu Lukaku’s return to form has delighted Chelsea fans, who were disappointed when he left the club for Inter in 2022. The striker’s departure was acrimonious, and he made a number of critical comments about Chelsea FC in interviews after his move. However, he has since apologized for his comments, and he has made it clear that he is happy to be back at the club.

Inter will hold talks with Chelsea after the Champions League final, and they are hopeful of reaching an agreement.

Lukaku’s return to Inter has been a major success, and it will be interesting to see if the club keeps him, or he returns to Chelsea. If they can, it will be a major coup for Inter, and it will give them a major boost in their quest to win the Serie A title and the Champions League.